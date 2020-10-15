Telematic tools increase remote work efficiency

Jeff Cline, director of strategic accounts -- petrochemicals for Rain for Rent, has been providing rental solutions to the industry for over 20 years.

"We are known for our ability to take on any challenge in the liquid handling business, from routine to extremely complex jobs, with applications from wastewater systems and shutdowns to custom-engineered designs," Cline said. "In the past, most companies we've worked with have had to rely on their personnel to physically monitor pumps and tanks to ensure proper operation and spill prevention. That's not the case anymore, thanks to Rain for Rent's new RiteFlo® system."

× Expand Print

RiteFlo is a wireless sensor and transmitter suite that provides remote monitoring of liquid levels, temperature, pressure and flow from a centralized mobile device in real-time. It gives customers the ability to monitor equipment from within a control room, since it's compatible with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, or from any location through an app. Real-time data reporting enables proactive decision making, and the continuous monitoring and volume measurement helps anticipate issues before they become problems.

To take it a step further, Rain for Rent has implemented the use of actuating valves into these systems. "This allows us to divert or stop flows remotely," Cline said. "We can now start and stop jobs, and ensure better equalization in our tanks, while never having to step onto a jobsite. This really enhances process safety in our solutions. It's also allowed us to take on jobs that we wouldn't have otherwise due to risk."

Rain for Rent's telematic products, honed to address product conservation and spill prevention, provided the solution required by a refinery experiencing major challenges with its API separator during a series of extreme weather events. The API separator had been designed below the needed capacity for stormwater of this magnitude, so the refinery called on Rain for Rent to develop a system that could add pumping capacity while utilizing telemetry to ensure reliability. The solution included putting two submersible pumps into the API separator and utilizing a pressure transducer to send signals to Rain for Rent's AnDRU Box, which was controlling hydraulic power units for the primary and back-up pumps. Parameters were set at different water levels to control each unit appropriately.

RiteFlo was used to remotely monitor the system, which saw 500,000 gallons pumped throughout a very wet spring and gave operators a record of total quantities of water pumped, helping to create appropriate archives.

RiteFlo was also the go-to tool for one of Rain for Rent's clients when operating a 76-tank frac site. Utilization of a RiteFlo wireless gauge removed the need for a team to climb each tank several times a day to check water levels during the 45-day project. This simple addition of instrumentation increased safety, decreased cost and allowed the on-site water engineer and site manager to have immediate real-time access to tank volumes and levels on their smart devices. That extra level of awareness enabled them to improve plans for the on-site water use, which also reduced costs associated with fluid delivery, disposal and surplus water storage.

For more information, visit www.rainforrent.com or call (800) 742-7246.