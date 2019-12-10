Team completes bearing housing repair, keeps mill operating

While it is best known for its rotating equipment repair services, Conhagen Inc. has the engineering, design and machining ability to support other customer needs. For big, small or specialized machining work, Conhagen has the resources and shop abilities to support you.

The view from the bearing housing platform on the crane. Conhagen machined from 120 feet in the air.

Conhagen recently performed work to repair a bearing housing for a Bogalusa, Louisiana, paper mill after the company received the mill's call for assistance. Conhagen was able to help the site get back to production quickly with its evaluation and repair, demonstrating its expertise in enginee ring and machining.

The Wednesday before Labor Day, Conhagen Machine Shop Supervisor Jeff Penton, based in Kenner, Louisiana, received a call from an area paper mill informing him the crane used for handling logs was down due to a failed bearing and bearing housing. When the crane broke down, it wallowed out the original bearing fit. It needed to be fixed as soon as possible in order to keep from disrupting the mill's normal production.

The following morning, Conhagen dispatched Field Machining Supervisor Alvin Lott to the site to evaluate the situation and determine what had to be done to get the crane back into service. After his evaluation, Lott decided the best way to put the crane back into service quickly was to repair the bearing house in place, restoring the original size of the bore.

Even though the bearing housing was located 120 feet in the air, Conhagen and its crew were not deterred. Lott immediately mobilized Conhagen's field machining crew and equipment. A field boring machine was set up to machine the housing in place.

A Conhagen field machining crew member installs the boring machine.

Simultaneously, Conhagen's machine shop started manufacturing a sleeve that would be shipped back to the field for continuation of the repair by Conhagen's on-site team. Conhagen's machinists brought the bore back to its original size so the paper mill could continue using standard parts on the crane.

With little advance notice, the Conhagen crew in both the shop and field worked through the holiday weekend to complete the repair before Labor Day. The crane is now back in service, and the mill did not experience a disruption in production. Through this work, Conhagen demonstrated its ability to keep industry moving through its fast and reliable industrial rotating equipment repair, rerate, design and manufacturing services.

For more information, visit www.conhagen.com or call (409) 938-4226.