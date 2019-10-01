Staples leading TXOGA through centennial celebration

George Brainard TODD STAPLES, President, Texas Oil & Gas Association

For the past 100 years, generations of Texans have poured their hearts and souls into building Texas into the 10th-largest economy in the world. No matter how diversified the state's economy has become, the oil and natural gas industry remains the backbone of the Texas economy and has fueled Texas' success. According to Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) President Todd Staples, the association has been there to witness and support this success since the beginning. Founded in 1919, TXOGA is the oldest and largest trade association in the state that represents petroleum interests and continues to serve as the only organization that embraces all segments of the industry.

"The significance of our centennial is directly tied to the significance of the industry over the past 100 years and the accomplishments of the companies, men and women that make up the industry," Staples said. "The year 1919 was near the beginning of the industry. Cars were new, early manufacturing was beginning, and petroleum was mainly used in motor transport, tanks and airplanes. A lot has changed since then. During the past 100 years, the industry has sustained booms and busts, helped win world wars, revolutionized the medical industry and made modern life possible."

The TXOGA Centennial Celebration will recognize the oil and natural gas industry's incredible milestones of progress, innovation and inventiveness, while also commending this industry's rich heritage, rooted in the discoveries and determination of the hardworking men and women who made it all possible. Additionally, as a part of TXOGA's 100-year celebration, its member companies have joined the association in renovating the oil and natural gas exhibit at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin, Texas. Through industry efforts like these, Texans and visitors worldwide will be reminded of just how vital this industry is to the state and world. The new exhibit will be unveiled during the TXOGA Centennial Celebration Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Staples' grandfather worked in the oil fields of West Texas in the 1940s, so his family has a longstanding connection to the industry. Staples grew up in Palestine, Texas, on his family's small farm, and after graduating high school, he attended Texas A&M University. Following college, Staples moved back home and served on the Palestine City Council before being elected to the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate and as Texas Agriculture Commissioner.

"As a state representative, state senator and Agriculture Commissioner of Texas, I was always keenly aware of the outsized role the oil and natural gas industry plays in Texas, as it touches just about every part of the state," Staples explained. "From royalty payments to mineral rights owners or the state's Permanent School Fund to billions of dollars in severance taxes the industry pays and the fact every Texan has a car that needs gas, oil and natural gas impact our lives and our economy."

When the former president of TXOGA was retiring after 25 years at the helm, the search committee reached out to Staples, and he was named president of the association by the board of directors in 2014.

"Every day seems packed with opportunity as TXOGA member companies are working to grow our state and national economies and secure our energy future," Staples said. "I consider myself very fortunate that TXOGA has member companies with highly skilled personnel who work on a variety of issues such as water, environmental enhancement and production challenges that are commonly shared by industry participants. This position has been a natural extension of my career in developing solutions and working to keep Texas strong."

TXOGA: 90 percent of Texas' oil and natural gas

According to Staples, TXOGA represents every facet of the Texas oil and natural gas industry, including small independents and major producers. Collectively, the membership of TXOGA produces in excess of 90 percent of Texas' crude oil and natural gas, operates over 80 percent of the state's refining capacity and is responsible for the vast majority of the state's pipelines.

The mission of TXOGA is to promote a robust oil and natural gas industry and to advocate for sound, science-based policies and free-market principles. There are four focal points for the association's activities: legislation, regulation, judicial affairs and public affairs.

"The work of the association is concentrated in these areas so the organization can be responsive to the ever-growing demands made on the industry by state and local governments and the general public," Staples said. "Addressing the issues of government regulation and taxation -- the two major issues that directly affect the industry's operations -- continues to be the primary objective of TXOGA. To do this, we turn to our strong member-supported committee structure, which mobilizes industry representatives with expertise in various fields to deal with specific problems. No other organization in the state can marshal the spectrum of expertise on oil and natural gas industry issues like TXOGA can."

Consistent, proactive outreach

TXOGA member companies' efforts resulted in 29 percent of the gross state product in Texas in 2018. Staples said he is proud of the 348,000-plus Texans who have good jobs today and can support their families thanks to this dynamic industry. Beyond this feat, TXOGA and its members have taken communications to the next level as a trade association.

"We maintain a robust media relations operation that includes consistent, proactive outreach to reporters to keep them apprised of the latest from the industry and its impact," Staples said. "I talk with reporters every week and publish columns that appear regularly in publications across the state, and I also speak to groups and organizations across the state and Southwest region. Additionally, our digital outreach efforts engage hundreds of thousands of people each month online."

Quarterly, TXOGA hosts energy forums across Texas so oil and natural gas employees and the public can hear from industry experts and policymakers. TXOGA's big event during the legislative session is Texas Energy Day @ the Capitol for which hundreds of oil and natural gas employees travel to Austin to meet with their lawmakers. The day includes hands-on exhibits on Energy Avenue and in the Tech Hub located in the rotunda of the Texas Capitol building.

Looking ahead

It's no secret energy is the keystone of any thriving community or economy. According to Staples, oil and natural gas are and will continue to be essential to meet people's energy needs. Texas is the leading oil and natural gas producer in the U.S., which is now the top oil and natural gas producer in the world.

"It's an exciting time to be in oil and natural gas, because what's happening here in Texas is empowering communities, growing economies and quite literally changing the world," Staples said. "However, robust growth brings the need for infrastructure development, employment training and working well with our neighbors. Oil and natural gas are components of 96 percent of the products that we use every day, making these products indispensable and responsible for ushering in a better quality of life, longer life and more opportunities for generations.

"Oil and natural gas companies are also the leading innovators and investors in low-and zero-emission technologies. In fact, the industry invested more than $301.5 billion in greenhouse gas mitigating technologies between 2000 and 2016."

Staples emphasized industry-led initiatives like The Environmental Partnership are a great example of how oil and natural gas operators are working together to develop and share best practices to protect and improve the environment through reduced air emissions.

"Methane emissions from oil and natural gas systems are down 14 percent from 1990 to 2017," Staples said. "Meanwhile, production has skyrocketed during that same time period."

Staples believes this industry will continue to lead the way in contributing to a cleaner and stronger environment and economy for generations. But with record oil and natural gas production in Texas, the state needs expanded pipeline infrastructure to transport oil and gas to its refining and export facilities.

"There are billions of dollars in infrastructure projects planned and underway in the state, resulting in thousands of jobs and millions in local tax dollars, and many are in rural areas of the state that can use this boost," Staples said. "With innovation and ingenuity continuing in Texas, the industry shows no signs of slowing down. This industry is constantly evolving, and as such, the association continues to evolve with it. With new technology and new information, everything is always changing. TXOGA must stay on top of all of this to do our job and advocate for a strong industry and, in turn, a strong Texas."

For more information about the Texas Oil & Gas Association and its Centennial Celebration, visit www.txoga.org or call (512) 478-6631.