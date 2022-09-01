Shell’s Levin: Community remains a priority

In his current role as general manager at Shell Deer Park Chemicals plant, Nathan Levin is responsible for leading the site to long-term commercial success in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner.

Originally from a small town in northwest Indiana, Levin graduated from Purdue University with degrees in chemical engineering and chemistry. After laying the foundation for his career in the energy sector, he started his career with Shell in 2002 at the Norco manufacturing site in Norco, Louisiana. He has held various roles across Shell’s manufacturing assets and within the business. In January 2022, he joined the Deer Park Chemicals site as the general manager. BIC Magazine recently had an opportunity to discuss both his and Shell’s role in the Deer Park community.

Just before the Great Depression, Shell became the first manufacturer to call Deer Park home in 1929. At that time, Deer Park had no other businesses or buildings in what is now a bustling community about 20 miles east of downtown Houston. The original 800-acre site was carefully chosen for its location along the Houston Ship Channel. In the 1940s, Shell added a chemical plant that it continues to own and operate today.

The site operates 24 hours a day and is a unique combination of processing equipment, control rooms, storage tanks, environmental protection equipment, office buildings, shops and warehouses, all run by highly-skilled, well-trained and experienced employees.

The plant makes very few final consumer products. Instead, it manufactures base chemicals or raw material chemicals and sells them to other chemical companies that turn them into thousands of consumer products.

“Our chemicals enable a higher standard of living for those who use our products,” Levin said. “We strive to power progress in communities across the country every day.”

Shell Deer Park’s location near major products pipelines and dock facilities is one of its most important assets. This provides the site with numerous transportation advantages and significantly increases efficiency when delivering or receiving products. Most chemicals from Deer Park are shipped via pipelines, but the site also uses ships, barges, rail cars and trucks to supply customers in the U.S. and foreign countries.

Key chemical plant business categories include:

Light olefins: ethylene, propylene and butylenes for plastics, pharmaceuticals, insecticides, antifreeze and detergents.

Heavy olefins: butadiene for latex paints, adhesives, tapes, wire coating, synthetic rubbers and ink.

Phenol: phenol and acetone for plastics, wood preservatives, dyes, antiseptic products, agricultural chemicals and other products.

When asked about the challenges Levin has faced as plant manager, he explained COVID-19 presented a number of challenges at the facility, as it did across the globe, but it also changed how Shell Deer Park works and, more importantly, how it cares for its employees.

“I think we all proved how productive we can be working from home and by connecting digitally with colleagues, customers and stakeholders,” he explained. “No two situations are ever the same and that played out in broad daylight over the pandemic. I think it’s fair to say we’re still learning and adapting to our shared experience over the last two years. At the beginning of this year we began focusing on reestablishing a regular presence of everyone in the facility by adopting a hybrid working schedule that allows many of our team members to balance face-to-face time in the facility while also creating the flexibility to manage their lives outside of work. If that includes a midday lunch with the family, I’m all for it.”

Levin also discussed the ever-present challenge of safety standards in industry, emphasizing that Shell Deer Park cares deeply about people and has a relentless focus on maintaining its record safety standard.

According to Levin, last year, Shell Deer Park rolled out a safety initiative for employees and contractors to initiate peer-to-peer safety interventions. This blame-free program not only allows for in-the-moment safety coaching, but allows the site to collect data to see if it’s trending in the right direction with safety performance.

Additionally, in November, Shell announced more than $2 million in funding for projects benefitting the community, including $800,000 for the City of Deer Park History Museum, $1 million to BakerRipley’s Pathways to Possibilities program, and $300,000 for Precinct2gether’s Partnership Park Internet Equity Program. The site recognizes its history in the community and looks forward to a bright future powering progress as Shell Deer Park Chemicals.

Regarding news within the company, Levin explained that Deer Park is focusing operations on growing its chemicals business as it meet customers’ demand for more sustainable chemicals, and as it delivers on Shell’s target to be a net-zero emissions energy company by 2050, in-step with society.

“We took a step towards that goal last year with a DOE grant to study the suitability of carbon capture and storage (CCS) at the site using Shell’s proprietary CCS CANSOLV technology.”

The site’s top priority remains operating in a safe and environmentally sound manner. Site employees are proud to be part of the Deer Park community for over 90 years and are committed to being a good neighbor for years to come, according to Levin.

Shell Deer Park’s recent spring turnaround is one way it continues to invest in its facility. The turnaround gave us the opportunity to shut down, inspect, repair or replace and clean equipment to ensure safe and reliable operations. Turnarounds are also an opportunity to make capital investments to improve process safety and reliability, and have economic benefits to the area due to workers spending time in the local community and businesses.

Looking to the future of the industry, Levin emphasized that, despite the immediate challenges of today, it is important to keep an eye on the long-term. As societies grow and people pursue a higher quality of life, demand for cleaner energy will increase.

“I can’t speak on behalf of industry, however, Shell’s business planning considers a variety of scenarios,” he explained. “In all our Shell scenarios looking at the long-term need for energy, investment in new oil and gas production remains essential to meet society’s ongoing energy demand. Additionally, Shell is investing in more lower-carbon businesses, including electric vehicle charging, hydrogen, and wind and solar, so we can continue supporting our customers by supplying the energy they need as society transitions to a lower-carbon economy. Our purpose is to provide a cleaner energy solution by powering progress together.”

Shell also participates in a number of organizations, some of which Levin made a point to highlight due to their local orientation. He is a board member of East Harris County Manufacturing Association, and also represents Shell on the Deer Park Community Advisory Council because of the value both organizations bring in promoting health, safety, security, environment and the well-being of the industry. The Economic Alliance’s mission is to grow and market a vibrant regional economy through economic development.

“Our industry brings value to society by creating energy, jobs and economic stability,” he asserted. “These organizations not only help tell these stories on behalf of our industry, but show the wider picture of how industry, governments and communities work together to benefit our society.”

For more information, visit www.shell.us or call (713) 246-7301.