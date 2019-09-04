Lamons is one of the largest gasket and bolt manufacturers in the world that offers hose assembly. We are committed to delivering "on time, on quantity and on quality" to our customers via local service. Our long history of service since 1947 has afforded us the opportunity to see several market changes; however, we have remained loyal to our charter, "Sealing Global, Servicing Local." So, what makes Lamons different, and why should you partner with us?

Local service

With 15 U.S. and five non-U.S. branches, Lamons is geographically located to provide timely service to meet our customers' needs. Our longstanding local relationships with our customers have uniquely afforded us comprehensive knowledge of their product needs. Whether there is need for on-site technical assistance or instant product demand, Lamons stands ready to serve 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

On-time delivery

Lamons is acutely aware of the importance of getting our customers the product they need when they need it in order to support the timely execution of their projects. This need is why Lamons employs the concept of "Focus Factory," a dedicated team with dedicated equipment focusing exclusively on producing gasket products that have a delivery need of less than 24 hours. Couple this service with our ability to produce any and all product families for gaskets, bolts, specialty fasteners and hose assemblies, along with our network of 20 locations, and you can see how on-time delivery is a key constituent of our DNA.

Quality

Lamons utilizes a robust quality management system that provides stringent guidelines in the manufacturing of our products. Furthermore, being ISO 9001:2015 and API 6A, 17D and 20E certified, we fully understand the importance of compliance to industry standards and employ the full range of this knowledge.

Engineering

Lamons has a fully staffed R&D engineering department that develops solutions to our customers' challenges and brings new products to the market to meet our customers' sealing needs. Our R&D team also provides support to our customers' daily technical challenges and helps in the specification of products. Furthermore, they also provide training to our customers on our product capabilities. Please join us at our newly renovated Engineering Training Center in Houston for a session on what Lamons' products can do for you.

