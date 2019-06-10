Scaffolding solutions company invites employees to ‘Dream On’

AT-PAC's strong brand, global reach and exceptional customer service are only possible because it has the best employees in the world. This is why AT-PAC requires every employee to submit a dream they'd like fulfilled, and the company awards standout team members by making those dreams a reality.

AT-PAC congratulates the latest winners of its "Dream On" campaign: Claudio Cabeza, technical drafter in South America; Tiffany Pickens, accounting supervisor in the U.S. corporate office; and Kim Sisson, office administrator at Global Site Solutions. AT-PAC fulfilled Cabeza's dream with a trip to Easter Island last summer, while Pickens is headed to Paris this summer and Sisson just returned from her dream trip to Havana.

Since 1995, AT-PAC has delivered high-quality industrial, municipal and commercial scaffolding to contractors and project managers across the globe. It has a proven track record of competence, professionalism and skilled engineering beyond the average quality of most scaffolding manufacturers. The company's scaffolding solutions are custom-designed to meet the individual challenges of any jobsite, including industrial, municipal, commercial, events and civil projects.

