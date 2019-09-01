A conversation with Ron Unruh of Macurco Gas Detection

As the vice president (VP) of sales at Macurco Gas Detection, Ron Unruh's job is to ensure he keeps his sales team diligent and focused. Macurco is a leading global provider of rapidly deployable, connected, intelligent gas detection systems, and Unruh is proud to be in the business of keeping people safe.

BIC Magazine recently spoke with Unruh about his goals as the leader of his team and how he views Macurco as a "life consultant" for its customers.

Q: What led to your position at Macurco?

A: Prior to joining Macurco in October 2017 as a business development manager, I "carried the bag" as an account manager, regional sales manager and business development specialist, managing sales personnel and channels in zone and sales management positions.

I was drawn to Macurco by the opportunity to join an aggressive, very nimble organization that's totally focused on providing innovative gas detection solutions to its clients. The culture at Macurco was also key, as there's a continual focus on teamwork and closeness unique in today's business climate. In early 2018, I was promoted to VP of sales to drive the direction of our sales team, define channel strategy and be the voice for the customer in new product development.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: First and foremost, protecting people and saving lives, as well as protecting the environment and workplace, have always been key goals of mine. If I'm successful at this, meeting revenue expectations follows. Next, leading by example with integrity builds strong team environments with the expectation everyone pulls their own weight, but will also have a team member's back and best interests. Lastly, I've always taken great pride in personnel development. Helping people become more effective and grow in their career paths is important to me. Ideally, this ensures leaving a capable team in place who will have the industry experience and confidence to make significant ongoing contributions to the organization, laying a solid foundation for the future.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Both. Our Macurco line is wellestablished and respected in the fire and security and HVAC industries, so we have a tremendous opportunity to grow our market share. Our TracXP fixed and wireless products for industrial and oil and gas applications, as well as our AimSafety portable gas detection products for emergency response, industrial, and oil and gas applications significantly broaden our overall product portfolio.

Q: What keeps you motivated?

A: I love what I do and knowing that, at the end of the day, we've saved lives and protected people, property and the environment. It's been a long and satisfying career path.

At Macurco, we are basically "life consultants," advising businesses how to better protect their human and physical assets from asphyxiants, toxics and combustible gas hazards. I would desire to somehow get a stronger message to businesses of the importance of investing proactively in gas detection. The hardest part of my career has been going to a site after a tragedy that was totally avoidable.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: I have learned you must discipline yourself to set aside time for family, hobbies and personal recharge time. If you don't, I've seen too many times that good people can become all-consumed with their jobs and then burn out at key stages in their careers.

For more information, visit www.macurco.com or call (877) 367-7891.