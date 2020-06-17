Rigger and signal person certification essential for industry

The Iron Workers (IW) makes it easy to comply with OSHA's 2010 Subpart CC Cranes and Derricks in Construction standard with its comprehensive 80-hour rigging and cranes training. The training consists of 23 instruction units, assignments, and written and performance testing. The training and qualifications are documented on the IW Apprentice Tracking System, and convenient, quick response-code verification allows employers to verify qualification online. The IW qualified rigger and signal person certification meets the Canadian National Occupational Analysis requirements. Southern Company and Crosby are among the leading end users and contractors who have endorsed the training program.

OSHA's 2010 Subpart CC Cranes and Derricks in Construction standard doesn't require a certification but calls for a "qualified evaluator" to ensure the rigger or signal person is qualified to carry out required tasks. OSHA has recognized that the IW meets the definition of a "qualified evaluator" in a letter of interpretation. Although OSHA doesn't require certification, many contractors, states, and municipalities request or require qualified rigger and signal person certification, establishing a need.

Third-party certification comes with a hefty price tag without input from subject matter experts, ironworkers or their contractors on testing. Recertification can cost up to $500.

Sponsored by the ironworker/contractor partnership IMPACT, the IW Rigger and Signal Person Certification program was launched this year, eliminating the high price tag of certification and recertification for ironworkers.

The Ironworker International Certification Board designated a program director to work with subject matter experts and an accredited job analysis facilitator from Nocti Business Solutions to develop the certification. Subject matter experts developed testing components using job task analysis and feedback from apprentice coordinators, ironworkers and their contractors. Examinations will be administered through a secure learning management system under proctor supervision. Duties and tasks were identified and prioritized by importance, and the exam was analyzed and piloted.

The certification is based on testing competence, promoting a safe and efficient jobsite. It exceeds the quality of other third-party certifications in the industry. Ironworkers must be drug-free and have 6,000 hours of industry experience to be qualified for the certification. Candidates must complete a two-hour written exam followed by a two-hour practical exam that consists of crane hand and voice signals, rigging inspections, rigging hitches, standard knots, and safely rigging and moving an asymmetrical load. The IW has trained proctors and will soon start testing ironworkers. The program is seeking accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies.

For more information, visit www.ironworkers.org or call (202) 383-4800.