As machinery evolves and becomes more efficient, so does the requirement for tighter tolerances. Laser tracking plays an important role in manufacturing these high-precision, heavy-machinery components and in the inspection of large-volume components during in-process machining.

When a customer needs to build or adjust equipment and products with dimensional integrity, Axis Mechanical Group (AMG) offers laser tracking services that provide large-scale and smallpart 3-D measurement. AMG's trained technicians use the latest laser alignment tools to gather data in relation to concentricity, ovality, dimensional changes, essential part locations, equipment interference, and other key areas in need of inspection or maintenance.

AMG is able to reverse-engineer large-scale assets with dimensional integrity and extreme accuracy. The company's on-site readings reduce downtime and are three times faster than traditional methods. AMG's customers are assured errorfree, 360-degree inspection of volumes up to 262 feet and achieve repeatable accuracy within 0.001 inches, regardless of an object's geometry, size or axis of rotation.

"Originally developed by the government as part of the 'Star Wars' initiative, laser tracking technology was designed to track and shoot down incoming weapons in space," said John Hanks, president of AMG. "Today, we use the same technology to take large-scale, highly accurate, consistent and reportable measurements of virtually any piece of machinery."

Benefits of on-site laser tracking from AMG include:

Portability and versatility.

Continuous measurement.

Precision and accuracy.

KinAiry System

AMG has also added the Brunson KinAiry System to its vast array of customer services. The KinAiry field-testing solution allows AMG to test a laser tracker's performance within an hour.

"The included software records all measurements and charts dynamically calculated, maximum-permissible errors (MPEs) so we can generate a report for the customer in a format that provides a direct comparison to the manufacturer's MPEs, which are provided to Brunson by each manufacturer," said Ralph Worthey, senior global metrology manager of AMG. "Since the KinAiry is equipment agnostic, this allows us to use the system to certify trackers produced by any of the major metrology equipment manufacturers such as API, FARO or Leica. The test procedure itself is derived from NIST's Interim Field Test Procedure IR-8106, which adds another layer of credibility to the certification process. Using the KinAiry is another way we continue to provide complete customer satisfaction."

AMG is a millwright company specializing in all types of precision (centerline) alignment, as well as the installation, maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade of industrial rotating and reciprocating equipment for the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries.

AMG is based in Houston, and its management team is an ambitious group with a history of proven performance. This includes trusted colleagues with over 100 years of time-tested knowledge and experience.

