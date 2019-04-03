Praxair brings new plant on line in Geismar, Louisiana

Praxair Inc. recently completed a major investment project at its facility in Geismar, Louisiana, bringing a new plant on line that will increase carbon monoxide supply to customers in the Geismar area. The plant incorporates a new carbon monoxide purification train with a capacity of over 13 million cubic feet per day.

The facility is one component of a much larger investment made by Praxair in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. It leverages proprietary technologies to improve the overall efficiency of the site and maintain its long-term reliability and competitiveness.

"Praxair has been an integral part of the Geismar chemical industry for over 50 years, and with this latest investment, we are demonstrating our commitment to remaining a reliable and efficient source of industrial gases in the region well into the future," said Dan Yankowski, president of global hydrogen for Praxair.

Carbon monoxide is essential for manufacturing a wide array of products, such as polyurethane precursors and other specialty chemicals. Hydrogen, carbon monoxide and other gas products required by the local chemical and refining industries were first produced at this site in the early 1970s. Over the years, the site has expanded and, more recently, the Geismar facility has been integrated into a 90-mile pipeline network stretching from Baton Rouge to St. Charles, Louisiana. This latest investment further strengthens Praxair's capability to reliably serve the increased demand from customers, ranging from world-scale refineries to technology-leading biofuel companies.

