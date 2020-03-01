A conversation with Phil Finley of Bilfinger

Phil Finley, Bilfinger

Bilfinger Salamis Inc. President and CEO Phil Finley has enjoyed a career that started in the offshore sector of the North Sea and led him into global business formations and expansions in the power generation, LNG, oil and gas, and marine industries. Having lived and worked in countries around the world, he is grateful for all his mentors, and his commitment to them is to "pay it forward." BIC Magazine recently sat down with Finley to learn more about his background and leadership approach.

Q: What led to your position at Bilfinger?

A: I had worked with Bilfinger previously to manage several groundbreaking and successful business transitions, which involved taking over the scope of multiple contractors and transforming the contracts into a single integrated service for one of the world's largest oil and gas and refining companies.

Having established and grown many businesses in Asia, North Africa and Europe, I was delighted when Bilfinger COO Duncan Hall asked if I would take over the leadership and development of Bilfinger Salamis in the U.S. I readily accepted the challenge and started as president and CEO in June 2015. I developed a strategy and, in conjunction with Bilfinger North America Executive President Terrance Ivers, delivered our aggressive development objectives that have led to quadrupling our business.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Yes to both -- I'm all about growth! My strategy has always been to take the market-leading contract delivery capabilities of Bilfinger Salamis, established in over 35 years of operations predominantly on the Gulf Coast, and export this into other industries that truly appreciate and value world-class HSE performance and operational excellence.

Additionally, we have been striving to bring added value to our existing customer base through complimentary services and the introduction of new and innovative technologies. This range of services has grown to include insulation, painting, scaffolding, rope access, cable rigging, NDT inspection services and sling testing, along with several other niche and value-adding services currently in development, such as hot-work welding enclosures and innovative CUI techniques.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce?

A: As the economy continues to grow and investment in projects and infrastructure reaches record levels, our industry faces an increasing shortage of skilled craft required to support the high level of construction activity throughout the U.S. With this in mind, I have been fully supportive of initiatives at Bilfinger to attract new people to our industry by engaging not only local high schools and community colleges but also community and state initiatives for veterans and the underprivileged.

Q: What is your favorite quote?

A: "Safe business is good business." Our absolute focus on this mantra continues to support Bilfinger Salamis' market-leading HSE performance. I firmly believe corporate and shareholder financial expectations can only be met or exceeded when a business truly places HSE performance above all else.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I'm a lifelong fan and enthusiast of classic American automobiles and motorcycles. Last year in New Orleans I took part in the global distinguished gentlemen's motorcycle charity ride that took place simultaneously in every major city worldwide, raising over $5 million for charities associated with men's mental health and prostate cancer.

