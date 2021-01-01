Offensive Plays During Defensive Market Environments

We are ALL in this together. Essential business must thrive, and we must protect our people. Professional TEAMS that leave a huddle and execute as ONE will most often end up within the WINNER'S circle.

We have all witnessed superior talent within an individual that is unwilling to work within a collaborative execution plan to deliver value commensurate with their capabilities. Additionally, an "I've got this" attitude can breed complacency and ultimate failure even when the odds are stacked in your favor. Throw a global pandemic into the mixâ¦a starting quarterback or point guard gets injured and carried off the field during the first play of the game, and you have a unique opportunity for the overall strength and cohesiveness of a TEAM to shine. Consistent and predictable execution combined with an agile response to sudden change is essential to maintain leading odds.

During late spring/summer of 2020, EMCOR Industrial Services (EIS) companies performed the major mechanical portions of a multi-unit turnaround, related to a major project commissioning. The planned event was straightforward, with a clearly identified critical path, including some unique challenges. Established performance goals were infused into the strategic execution plan.

Prior to COVID-19, this industrial/owner operator had established an offensive play during a defensive market by sourcing multiple EIS operating companies to support this event. They did this because it makes good sense - expertise and resource redundancy through a single source. Simultaneously, the downstream market was navigating an oil pricing crisis, and a decreased demand for finished product(s), requiring strategic thinking and realignment of priorities for existing capital projects and planned/ unscheduled maintenance events.

Mission First - the EIS role is to help sustain and support our clients' operations and facilities; it is essential for them to thrive in order to source us. People Always - simultaneously, we must sustain and support our people; it is essential to deliver added value in exchange for revenue from our clients. WIN/WIN. Trust is especially important during times like these when individual interests, positioning, and conflicting agendas have eroded confidence and clouded acceptance of truth. A pervasive fear for loss of individual rights and fair dealing requires sensitivity when calling plays from the sideline or press box.

Playoffs/Championship WIN.

We are ALL essential. It is critical to maintain a good attitude and state of readiness. What is required? We don't WIN just playing defensively. What are we preparing in our offensive lineup to side step the next tackle, or worse, interception? We don't have all the answers; we are seeking and will identify the right solutions for our playbook during the current and next contagious pandemic. Some measures are temporary; some are the new norm. Score tied, 4th quarter, less than 30 seconds, 4th and goal. Essential business must thrive, and we must protect our people.

Success is a result. It begins with a proper attitude and mental mindset incorporating time, tools and talent while securing the WIN.

How is EMCOR Industrial Services different from others? Forward with the basics: effective communication, optimized organization, operational efficiency, systems integrity with reliability, topped with "leading solutions." We provide redundancy backup. Essential business must thrive, and we must protect our people.

For more information visit emcoris.com.