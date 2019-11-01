Display an 'attitude of gratitude'

Welcome to the November 2019 issue of Business & Industry Connection (BIC) Magazine, or what I like to call our "Thanksgiving issue." Every issue of BIC Magazine is chock-full of great articles and interviews, but the November issue is always one of my favorites.

Even at the age of 77, I still enjoy sharing stories and articles and speaking about topics that can help others find greater faith, hope, peace, happiness and success in their business and personal lives. Among the easiest, fastest and most economical ways to achieve these goals is having an "attitude of gratitude" year-round.

The November issue always allows me the opportunity to give thanks to each and every one of you for the role you've played in the success of BIC Magazine. With your support, you've also helped us find greater happiness in some way, shape or form.

There isn't any company out there that can "out-thank" BIC Alliance. BIC Alliance helps produce industry and networking events, and BIC Media Solutions continues to publish "Media That Matters" to follow this "attitude of gratitude." Most of us make a special effort to show thankfulness around Thanksgiving, but how can having an "attitude of gratitude " year-round help enhance the lives of those we love and care about or even strangers?

In addition to writing several articles in BIC Magazine, I have also covered the topic of an "attitude of gratitude" in several of BIC Media Solutions' books and videos, such as "Earl's Pearls," "Rock Bottom and Backâ¢," and our recently updated version of "It's What We Do Together That Counts: The BIC Alliance Story," which is available now. This book includes 11 articles that will help readers excel in their business and personal lives, 100 tips to help readers achieve greater peace and happiness, and over 50 secrets of success from experts in business and industry. (You can read more about this book in the BIC Media Solutions article on pg. 136.) Also, in preparation for writing this "From the Publisher" article, I have searched for and found some other great articles, including "How Gratitude Changes You and Your Brain" by Joel Wong and Joshua Brown and "7 Scientifically Proven Benefits Of Gratitude That Will Motivate You To Give Thanks Year-Round" by Amy Morin.

According to Wong and Brown's article, there are psychological benefits of showing gratitude or having an "attitude of gratitude":

Gratitude unshackles us from toxic emotions.

Gratitude has lasting, positive effects on our brains and behaviors.

Appreciating and showing gratitude takes time and practice, which produces patience.

In Morin's article, her seven proven benefits of gratitude are:

â¢ Gratitude opens the door to more relationships.

Gratitude improves physical health.

Gratitude improves psychological health.

Gratitude enhances empathy and reduces aggression.

Gratitude helps people sleep better.

Gratitude improves self-esteem.

Gratitude increases mental strength.

On a personal note, I learned decades ago that happiness is a choice, and when we make God, our families and helping others our top priorities, we find greater peace, happiness and fulfillment in everything we do. Let's face it: Most of us have so much going on in our lives that there isn't always room for the Holy Spirit, loving others or having an "attitude of gratitude." The great thing is that today is the first day of the rest of our lives, and we can change instantly if we really want to.

Now that we are thinking about things to be thankful for, let's take a look at some of the great articles in this issue of BIC Magazine, which we are thankful to share with you. These include industry insight from Erin Stroud, president of the Society of Professional Women in Petroleum; Bridget Wood-Turner, Freeport site leader for Olin Corp.; and Dan Lessard, vice president of sales for Superior Glove. We also learn more about EQUATE's MEGlobal Oyster Creek site, how to optimize work scope and turnaround planning from Shell, the advantages of corrosion testing and failure analysis, and how an energy appraisal could create savings for your facility.

On behalf of all of us at BIC Alliance, I want to thank everyone, especially our marketing partners, who help make BIC Magazine, our events and "Media That Matters" possible. Enjoy your Thanksgiving!

Thanks again, and may God bless you, your family and your endeavors.

