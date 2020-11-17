Navigating the rapidly evolving field of security technologies

Over the course of the past decade, the security field has experienced a massive amount of technological advancement, with innovative solutions and upgrades to traditional tools being developed around the clock. Joel Fillman, founder and owner of Houston-based security firm All World Security, has kept pace with this rapidly evolving landscape and secured his company's position on the cutting edge of security technology.

All World Security provides installation and integration of many different types of security systems for both public and private clients, including companies in the Gulf Coast industrial sector. While most security managers at large plants are highly involved in the security industry, Fillman said, many small- or medium-sized companies simply don't have the resources to make security their No. 1 priority.

"While security is important to these smaller companies and they think they're doing a good job, they're not going to be aware of the latest trends and necessarily know what technologies have come out and are available to them," he said. "We at All World Security embrace those trends and constantly strive to become better. We only deal with the best products."

Fillman has observed three major areas in the security field that have experienced the most dramatic change: picture quality, storage and video management. All of these areas share one common trait: the cost of high-quality security systems has dropped considerably in recent years, making them much more accessible to the average customer.

"The No. 1 thing is the quality of picture you are getting from a camera for the same price point," he explained. "The amount of detail we are able to capture has increased exponentially while the cost of the equipment has remained about the same. Storage has also become very economical; it's not expensive. It used to cost a lot of money to store your video for 30 days.

"The third thing is how many new features and abilities are available in video management, especially with facial recognition and how reliable and accurate that has become. It used to be very prohibitive, but now, you get more for less every year."

All World Security's go-to systems are RS2 Technologies, an access control system, and Avigilon, its primary CCTV line that Fillman described as a "lightyear jump forward for most small- or medium-sized companies" that has recently released several economical lines since its acquisition by Motorola.

All World Security prides itself on tailoring the security systems it installs to the unique needs of the specific customer. When Fillman meets with a new client, he takes time to learn about their priorities and gain a thorough understanding of their facility.

His team observes how the customer's employees come and go from the facility and how they interact with machines and access points, then designs the client's system around what will make them more efficient. Perhaps most importantly, All World Security also looks for ways to save its customers money.

"A lot of the time, a customer comes to us with a list of what they want and I can look at it and save them a lot of money by making some of what they laid out more efficient, even though it cuts down on our total sales," Fillman said. "It's what's best for them. I'm always going to try to do what's in the customer's best interest. We don't just give clients what they want -- we give them what they need and show them how to run it."

Each system is unique, designed around the needs of the individual customer. All World Security provides installation and integration of access control systems, CCTV systems, transportation worker identification and credential systems, alarm systems and alarm-system monitoring.

