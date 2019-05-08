‘SMART’ program helps drive excellence to frontline

Tomislav

According to Jerome Fady, vice president of operational excellence for Arkema, leadership at his company was confident their processes could improve through operational excellence -- and could drive results.

"To do this, we created tools, processes and software to develop continuous improvement," Fady said.

However, with that improvement came an unexpected consequence.

"By doing all that, we changed the frontline employees almost into robots," Fady revealed. "They almost stopped thinking. That was not the intent we had."

In a presentation titled "Driving Operational Excellence to the Frontline" at the Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals and Resources Summit held recently in Houston, Fady emphasized the importance of employee engagement in the processes a company is trying to implement.

"If you have less than 50 percent of your employees engaged, and you have 10 percent of your employees actively disengaged or doing the complete opposite of what you're trying to do, how do you solve that problem?" he queried. "What we are realizing now is that the systems we create for the operators of the frontline don't know why that unit they are running is making $2.4 million. So how do we change that?"

Additionally, Fady noted resistance stemming from "the younger generation."

"The millennials have a different expectation of the company," he said. "It's not only their salary. They also want to know what the value of the company is: What is the company's social responsibility? What is the energy intensity? How is it helping the community? And don't expect them to create blueprints; they want everything on a tablet.

"So we have this [challenge] of engaging the employees we already have, and the new ones that are coming have all these different expectations. So how do we fix this?"

Another challenge Arkema was trying to overcome was that, as a relatively young company, its workforce primarily comes from different companies with different cultures.

"How do we manage this, but at the same time how do we excel, because we know every company develops its own operational excellence?" he asked. "How do we make sure we are doing the same thing?"

The SMART solution

Fady said Arkema found the answer to some of these challenges by implementing a new program called SMART.

The SMART system, he said, helps management focus on "the vision side," guiding them not to dictate orders to workers, but rather to create the vision of what each unit is. SMART also encourages operators on the frontline to manage their own affairs.

The SMART system consists of four main elements that address "the soft side of change management: cleanliness and order, visual daily key performance indicators (KPIs), daily plant performance and problem solving," Fady explained. "During the daily performance meeting, the plant manager is there, but the operators actually decide their own KPIs. They run the show."

"On the visual daily KPIs, what we insist is that the operators choose whatever KPIs they want," Fady said. "The KPIs eventually lead to what the business or the company is looking for."

Addressing problem solving, Fady said it is Arkema's goal to train and empower operators "to actually increase their awareness and problem- solving skills from brown belt to green belt slowly, to where they can actually manage most of the problems that come to them on a daily basis."

"Then cleanliness and order becomes a natural part of it," he added.

The SMART program is continuously developing, Fady said, and success cannot yet be measured in dollars.

"We intentionally refuse to quantify any savings from this program for at least five years," he concluded. "We're trying to change the culture, so we're measuring by seeing operators becoming empowered."

