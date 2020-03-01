Cultivating '2020 vision'

BIC Alliance President & COO Thomas Brinkso

Welcome to the March issue of BIC Magazine. I'd like to revisit a topic I have recently studied in more depth and have personally applied with much success: How we see ourselves has a great effect on our activity and mental well-being. I hope to help each of you consider more clearly how you see your purpose and identity.

A good friend of mine recently expressed to me a sense of depression about his job. He works as a project manager in the construction of low-rent apartment complexes. He has some legitimate beefs about his job, I am sure. Maybe the pay isn't reflective of his contribution, his boss lacks leadership skills or the company treats subcontractors unfairly at times. I'm not sure, as I only get to hear one side of the story. The deeper overall displeasure I discerned as I allowed my friend to vent was his lack of fulfillment at the job. He described the tasks to me as mundane and joyless, and he fantasized about his "escape" to another environment.

I encouraged my friend by asking him if he had ever considered all the decent, hardworking families that had an affordable, quality roof over their heads because of his own labor and leadership of other construction workers. I encouraged my buddy that his work was for a noble cause. Men and women like him, perhaps many with fewer blessings, could at least sleep in a well-built and affordable home due in part to my friend's efforts. This simple realignment of vision about his work identity had great impact. He confessed that he hadn't ever thought of it that way. Almost immediately, his countenance changed, and he began to feel much more positively about his job. We joked that for the rest of the year, he should endeavor to see things with this clearer vision, a "2020 vision."

Such is the power of identity. Shoveling sand to fill bags is dull, monotonous and tiresome. But helping save a city from a flood is motivating, exciting and honorable. In the petrochemical and oil and gas industries, many times the employees who go to the plants every day to work don't seem to consider how much good they do for people around the world. Many of them don't consider that, without their efforts, there wouldn't be so many of the necessities and luxuries we enjoy in everyday life: cars wouldn't move, fertilizers wouldn't help crops grow, plastics wouldn't keep food from spoiling, medical devices wouldn't be made, etc. I can't stress how important it is for all of us to do our jobs to the best of our abilities, as we are doing important work.

Good leaders set a vision for their companies, departments, employees and families. But if you, like my friend, don't have a mentor or supervisor helping set your vision, you can set one for yourself, both at work and in your personal life.

About 10 years ago, I had the good fortune to see the statue of David in Italy; it was truly amazing. It is said that when Michelangelo was working, he was asked by a boy why he was working so hard chipping away on the block of marble that would later be known as his greatest masterpiece. The artist replied, "There's an angel inside of this rock and I am setting him free." The power of vision enables you to see a potential masterpiece in what others overlook or consider worthless. It also helps you discover things within yourself you never knew were there. It brings out the best in you.

Keep in mind, work identity is only one facet of who we are. Consider all the many identities you might possess. I personally am president of BIC Alliance, a bicycle enthusiast, LSU football fan, husband, father, son, board member and Christian, to name a few, although certainly not in order of priority. Proper vision includes seeing your identities in proper priority.

Michelangelo was a Christian who believed God blessed him with talents and vision. It shaped him deeply. Similarly, much of our self-directed vision comes from what we believe. For me personally, part of my vision for life is to help and support others. It stems from my belief in God as a father who adopted me. Seeing myself as part of a family, I can use vision to help and support others as "brothers and sisters." At work, my vision comes from our mission statement: "connecting people in business and industry with one another for the betterment of all." I think it's important for a work vision to be in alignment with a personal vision.

Having vision for your life gives you four things:

Direction: Vision simplifies decision making. Anything that moves you closer to your vision gets the green light. As a leader, you have to look forward and see where you and your group are headed. French writer Antoine de Saint-ExupÃ©ry offers one of the best metaphors regarding vision: "If you want to build a ship, don't drum up people to collect wood and don't assign them tasks and work, but rather teach them to long for the endless immensity of the sea." Motivation: Vision helps to keep us moving forward. Setbacks and obstacles will seem less significant. With vision, you work through challenges and persevere to the end, learning as you go. Passion: Vision provides a reminder that you're doing something you love to do, something bigger than you, and something you believe in and are good at. Purpose: Vision tells you, "If you don't show up, something important won't happen. Without you, what could be won't be."

In this issue of BIC Magazine, we feature interviews with Chris Jahn, president and CEO of the American Chemistry Council; Sergio Portillo Matute, site manager of Texas City Operations for Eastman Chemical Co.; Phil Finley, president and CEO of Bilfinger Salamis Inc.; Willy Smyt, vice president of operations at Tower Force; and Jason Said, director of business development at Harrington Hoists Inc.

We also present a wide array of articles on topics important to your business, such as how to meet continuous improvement challenges, overcoming generational differences to ensure supply chain success, and starting the process of digital jobsite transformation.

I hope you are blessed with vision for your life today and that the articles in this issue of BIC help move you closer to that vision, both on and off the job.

