API’s Sommers: ‘Generation Energy’ defines growing demand

"Every generation has its own defining challenges and its own defining accomplishments," said Mike Sommers, president and CEO of American Petroleum Institute (API). "We call this one 'America's Generation Energy' because of a remarkable dual achievement: meeting record world energy demand while driving record CO2 emissions reductions. Thanks to America's Generation Energy and its cutting-edge innovations, the U.S. energy outlook is stronger than ever."

Sommers recently addressed more than 400 government, labor and industry leaders on U.S. economic leadership at API's ninth annual State of American Energy (SOAE) address.

Sommers highlighted record U.S. energy production and U.S. CO2 emissions reductions -- the lowest level in a generation -- while calling on policymakers to enact policies that embrace technological innovation and open markets, implement effective trade policy and expand U.S. energy infrastructure.

"Net oil imports this year are set to fall to their lowest levels since 1958," Sommers said. "On some days, we actually export more oil than some OPEC nations produce. That's a monumental shift in the global balance of energy power, and it's paying off in communities across the nation by cutting family budgets and bringing manufacturing jobs back."

The 2019 SOAE report also highlighted 13 men and women of the industry whose careers show the span of innovative technologies currently at work in natural gas and oil, as well as industry's commitment to continue lowering emissions, protect the environment and advance safety.

The event featured a panel discussion by industry leaders, including Susan Dio, BP America chairman and president; Gretchen Watkins, Shell Oil president; Dave Hager, Devon Energy president and CEO; and Karen Wright, Ariel Corp. president and CEO. Topics discussed were on a number of current energy issues, ranging from infrastructure needs and increased access to natural gas and oil reserves to the need to overhaul the Renewable Fuel Standard.

"U.S. security and global stability are better off with the United States as the world's energy leader," said Sommers. "The United States is not just setting energy production records to meet global demand. We're doing it while protecting the environment. The United States is the world's gold standard when it comes to safe, responsible energy development.

"Nine times this century, the United States has lowered emissions more than any other nation. That progress would not have happened without the help of natural gas -- full stop."

In order to meet environmental challenges, the natural gas and oil industry have taken the issue of climate change seriously. Their practices reflect the belief that industrial activity does impact the climate and are aiming to meet those challenges head-on.

Consumer demand also plays a part in the industry's outlook because of two main reasons: Consumers are demanding reliable and affordable energy; however, it must be produced through environmentally safe methods. The industry is seeing positive results on both ends as emissions continue to fall.

"One of the major goals for the industry in 2019 is to show that energy can become a major opportunity for bipartisan achievement with this Congress," said Sommers. "There are citizens in both parties who support energy infrastructure investments and fair trade agreements that exclude market restrictions because they see energy as an economic issue, a security issue and a household budget issue."

API polling shows that three-quarters of Americans see personal value in oil and natural gas. They take pride in U.S. energy leadership around the world, support the industry's work to meet environmental challenges, and see natural gas and oil as important to the future.

An increase in domestic resources will create jobs, stimulate the economy and help lower consumer energy costs.

