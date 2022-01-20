LIT renames building to honor significant ExxonMobil support

Lamar Institute of Technology (LIT) recently renamed its existing Petrochemical & Advanced Technology Center as recognition of the longstanding support it has received from ExxonMobil.

The newly renamed building houses multiple-energy related programs, including process operating and instrumentation. This partnership began in the 1990s, but has flourished more recently under the leadership of LIT President Dr. Lonnie L. Howard.

Rozena Dendy, ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery manager, said, "It's our hope that the next generation of students will take advantage of the career training and co-occupational opportunities made possible through LIT, and that many consider being a part of our Beaumont family."

For more information, visit www.lit.edu or www.exxonmobil.com.