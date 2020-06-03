BIC Alliance Founder & CEO Earl Heard

Welcome to the June/July issue of BIC Magazine. Like everyone in industry, I was absolutely shocked to see the price of oil plunge into negative territory for the first time in history. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen many firsts and several records broken that aren't the kind worth celebrating.

The American economy still isn't back to full strength, and who knows how long it will take to come back? (At one point, our economy was actually at a standstill.)

We've all had to learn how to operate in a "new normal," and some have had to start over because of unprecedented financial hardships. I myself hit "rock bottom" over 30 years ago and had to start over. It wasn't easy, but I got through it and persevered.

These challenging times reminded me of an article I wrote about "starting over" for the book "Earl's Pearls: Jewels of Wisdom Worth Passing On." I wrote this article in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast, but I feel like this message still resonates today.

So how do we start over?

When it comes to starting over with a business, there are so many things that can be overlooked. There are many details to remember, of course, but starting over is easier when we remember to apply a few important principles.

First, the ability to adapt to change is a cornerstone of successfully starting over. Change can be a blessing or a curse depending on your perspective. It's up to you to make change a positive thing for your business -- or your personal life.

It's absolutely essential to maintain a positive mindset and to think of our problems as challenges and our adversities as adventures. Most of us hate problems and adversity, but we welcome adventures and challenges that can be overcome.

Many people and businesses that are starting over have a great opportunity to do things differently -- sometimes even better. Perhaps entrepreneurs will do more market research before they begin a new business. Job seekers may choose to go into interviews with more knowledge about their profession than before. Those who have previously shunned the latest technological advancements may now see them as a necessity. I don't think there's anyone or any company out there who doesn't stand to improve in some way.

Those who've lost their jobs should spend as much time as possible learning more about their field and seeking employment. Be willing to start at the bottom and work longer and harder than your peers. Starting over never involves a 40-hour work week -- it may mean working from daylight to dark and on weekends, beginning as early as you can and working as long and hard as you can until you absolutely can't go on any longer.

This same advice goes for business owners.

Starting over means keeping your spirits up while others around you are losing theirs. It means not complaining and looking for the ray of sunshine in the middle of the storm.

As I mentioned earlier, I've had to start over in every aspect of my life -- spiritually, professionally and personally. When my first business failed in 1982 and I lost everything, I put myself under a microscope. I told myself that if I was going to die, I'd die working. I vowed to master every marketing technique utilized by the businesses and industries we serve and to develop new methods that nobody had seen. I saw starting over as a chance to do things bigger and better.

It took more than 10 years of hard work, perseverance and faith just to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Again, it wasn't easy. At one time I was almost homeless and had to depend on loved ones for places to live and transportation to work. I know for a fact that people will help you if you're willing to work harder than anyone else -- and you must keep a smile on your face if you want people to care more about you. I feel this is true whether you're a business owner, a CEO or an employee near the lower end of the totem pole.

I also believe in the old saying "Givers get" -- even when they don't have a nickel in their pockets. We've got to give those who help us the assurance that we are striving for better days and that their investments will be worthwhile.

Last but not least, don't be afraid to ask for help. People helped me because I believed in God, was willing to work hard and was courteous even in dire circumstances. This formula will work for you, too.

Take it one day at a time, find work of any kind, and strive to be the hardest and nicest worker in your environment. Out of adversity comes not only an adventure you'll always remember, but also new opportunities. The keys are faith and hope, along with focus -- not on the past, but on the future. I have found that starting over in my own life has instilled within me a burning desire to help others conquer adversity on the job and off.

In the end, we can't change the past. We must learn from it and move on. Even if you've had to start over, I promise you will get through this and come out of it even stronger.

Our continued thoughts and prayers are with those who've been affected during these difficult times.