DAVE BAKER CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES AND MARKETING CLIMAX

Unfortunate events like the recent explosion and fire in Deer Park, Texas, and the deadly explosion in Crosby, Texas, are sobering reminders that we can never be too cautious in our efforts to protect our employees and our assets. If operational success, user safety and future growth are important, then what do the tools you use say about your company and your ability to achieve your goals?

Industry-leading repair and maintenance tools are commonly designed to:

Increase your employees' productivity.

Deliver quality work the first time and on time.

Strengthen your brand's reputation.

Improve your competitive position.

Strengthen your relationships and customer loyalty.

When precision tools are required for mission-critical work, the tools you choose to arm your employees with are not only crucial for project success, but also exemplify your company's brand, your performance strategy and your overall approach to attacking this kind of work.

Ultimately, are you committed to setting your employees up to win by giving them access to the best available tools?

Entrepreneur Magazine defines branding as "your promise to your customer. It tells them what they can expect from your products and services. Your brand is derived from who you are, who you want to be and who people perceive you to be."

Companies truly committed to their employees, assets and customers will continue to invest in utilizing safe, well-made and reliable precision tools backed with a commitment to operator training, resulting in a great reputation and the likelihood of earning their customers' loyalty and longtime success. In other words:

If your company uses quality tools, your customers should expect to pay a premium for your services because it shows your company invests in the latest technology and is committed to the overall quality of the work being done right the first time and on time.

If your tools are showcased as clean and properly maintained, rest assured your customers will think your company is serious about maintaining the performance advantages of those tools and supporting the employees who take care of the equipment.

If your tools are technically safer than your competitors', your customers will know your company is seriously committed to safety, and the work being performed will reduce some or even many safety risks, keeping your employees and others safer.

If your company is committed to using the best available tools, it's much easier to recruit the industry's best talent, set them up for success and exceed customers' expectations.

John Ruskin, a prominent 19th century author, said, "It's unwise to pay too much, but it's worse to pay too little. When you pay too much, you lose a little money -- that is all.

When you pay too little, you sometimes lose everything, because the thing you bought was incapable of doing the thing it was bought to do.

"The common law of business balance prohibits paying a little and getting a lot -- it can't be done. If you deal with the lowest bidder, it is well to add something for the risk you run, and if you do that, you will have enough to pay for something better."

If the ultimate goal of purchasing a precision tool is to create additional value for your company, then you should evaluate the value creating impacts for the tool being considered first. Purchases should be assessed on the tool and the OEM's ability to meet or exceed your business requirements. Tool quality, reputation, past performance, ease of use, and OEM support and experience should all take precedence over the lure of a low price and the temptation to cut corners.

How much savings is worth the risk of putting your employee safety, your assets, your customer relationships and your future work in jeopardy? Five percent? 10 percent? 25 percent? How many people get hurt, brands crippled, dollars wasted and jobs lost due to short-sighted, low-priced purchasing decisions?

Industry-leading companies are branded as such for a reason. They understand their brand and reputation is built on the foundation of a strategy committed to setting their employees up for success by offering continuous training and investing in the safest, most productive and highest-quality tools available.

For more information, visit www.climaxportable.com or call (713) 333-0260.

