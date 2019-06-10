GBRIA celebrates 23 years of safety excellence in industry

The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance Inc. (GBRIA) recently presented the 23rd Annual Safety Excellence Awards at a banquet at the L'Auberge Resort in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Approximately 650 guests attended the event.

The 2019 GBRIA Contractor Safety Excellence Awards were presented in five service categories, with companies being further subdivided in each category by either Division I, Division II or Division III based on company size.

Apache Industrial Services earned a first place award in the Specialty Trade (Soft Craft), Division III category.

BIC Alliance members earning first place awards included BrandSafway, Apache Industrial Services and Total Safety.

BrandSafway earned a first place award in the Specialty Trade (Soft Craft), Division II category.

BIC members earning second place awards included PALA-Interstate LLC, Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT), Brown & Root, Midwest Cooling Tower, Turner Specialty Services, Excel Modular Scaffolding, The Brock Group and Petroleum Service Corp. Excel Modular Scaffolding also won the Community Service Award.

Total Safety earned a first place award in the Technical Support, Division III category.

Members earning third place awards included Repcon Inc. and Turner Industries.

The award program was established in an effort to recognize excellent safety performance by contractors working in industrial facilities in 1996 under the leadership of Hal G. Ginn, plant manager of DSM Copolymer at the time. Ginn played an instrumental role as the chair of GBRIA in raising safety standards and expectations in industry in the Baton Rouge area, which has spread across the U.S. with other petrochemical and heavy industrial manufacturers.

GBRIA members that nominated their highest-performing contractors included Air Liquide, Air Products, Americas Styrenics, BASF, CF Industries, Delek US, Eastman Chemical, Eco Services, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, ExxonMobil Polyolefins, Formosa Plastics, Honeywell, Honeywell UOP, INEOS Oxide, Methanex, Mexichem, Nova Chemicals, Nucor Steel, Nutrien, Olin Plaquemine, Olin St. Gabriel, Occidental Chemical Convent, Occidental Chemical Geismar, Placid Refining, Renewable Energy Group (REG), Rubicon, Shell Catalyst and Technologies, Shell Chemical, Shell Convent Refinery, Solvay, Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, Total Petrochemical, W. R. Grace, Westlake Chemical Plaquemine, Westlake Chemical Geismar and Veolia.

The winning contract companies each year demonstrated a level of safety excellence that includes thousands and millions of hours worked without injury, a commitment by management to educate workers, and a fostered zero-incident culture.

For more information, visit www. gbria.org or call (225) 769-0596.

