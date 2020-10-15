Introducing RPS Direct: PPE e-commerce solutions

In today's global supply chain, PPE order management can be challenging. Orders are typically handled by multiple people in multiple locations, resulting in manual inefficiencies and errors when the PPE hits the field. Furthermore, as headcounts continuously flex, PPE spending seems to be a recurring undertaking. To make matters more complicated, end-user expectations are continuously on the rise. They want what they want, where and when they want it.

RPS Direct can be connected to your company's enterprise resource planning website with your company logo to consolidate steps and automate data sharing.

Enter: RPS Direct. It is the easiest way to discover and procure all the PPE your teams need to stay safe in the field. Simply put, it keeps the supply chain in your control by setting rules to govern purchases, streamline field-ordering, and ensure transparency of spend and data, all while being custom corporate branded. It does not matter if your approved catalog is FR uniforms, gloves, hardhats, boots and safety glasses galore, or if it is amped-up with corporate swag options.

RPS brings them all together in one mobile-friendly, convenient place that is tailored to the ordering platform you choose: purchase order-based ordering, employee point allocation or credit card purchases. The webstore can even be connected to your enterprise resource planning site to consolidate steps and automate data sharing.

So, if you have a need to better manage PPE ordering for new hires and terminations, RPS Direct reflects changes to user access immediately. No more waiting months to allow new hires to get the PPE they need to start work. No more shocking waste when a terminated employee places a large PPE order as they walk out the door.

Maybe you are interested in winter wear. Your RPS Direct webstore is personalized to your company's insulated garment allocation rules. These ordering rules can be based on the specific garment styles allowed for each worker, based on what region they work in and what months they can order. Therefore, your workers in the Rockies can order arctic bibs, while workers in south Texas just see daily-wear shirts and pants.

Have you ever struggled with enforcing what uniform types your managers have access to? RPS Direct allows predetermined groups of users access to different product catalogs. In essence, while field workers only have access to gray coveralls, a manager can order red work shirts and jeans.

And when a buyer or worker builds the perfect PPE cart, RPS Direct makes checkout easy and secure. With RPS Direct, order history can be immediately accessed with shipping details on the user's homepage. So, whether you are buying 240 FR coveralls for an offshore newhire class in Louisiana, or you are ordering your own XL-XT parka for this year's winter season in North Dakota, your custom order is processed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No matter where the next job takes you, be inspired with a free tool to help control PPE spending while building reliable order management with RPS Direct. Let RPS automate and translate critical ordering information so you can manage today's critical conditions.

