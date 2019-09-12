Inspection services company opens new Gardendale branch

Integrity Testlabs LLC recently began conducting services from its new branch office in Gardendale, Texas. At the invitation of Septagon Services LLC, Integrity Testlabs began discussions to share the Septagon operations facility in Gardendale in April of this year. Septagon's owners have been providing nondestructive testing (NDT) services in the Midland/Odessa area for over 35 years. Integrity Testlabs fills a current void in the Septagon service menu by providing traditional (film) isotope radiography. Septagon specializes in digital x-ray and other high-tech ultrasonic and electromagnetic NDT solutions.

Integrity Testlabs is a privately held company that was started in 2002 by Stacey Spike. His basis for creating the company was simple: He wanted to be a dedicated service company to a select clientele. Spike's objective was not growth but high-quality, reliable services for a small group of companies that chose Integrity Testlabs over competitive inspection firms. He selected the name "Integrity" to be a constant reminder of the principles and attitude he expected of himself and the employees of Integrity Testlabs. The company started with only a handful of dedicated technicians who sought a work environment that promotes service excellence, rewards longevity, and values each employee and client alike. After 17 years of serving the industry, it is obvious the Integrity Testlabs business formula is a success.

Integrity Testlabs has maintained all the client relationships with the companies that initially selected the company during its startup years. The Clute, Texas, office opened after an invitation by one of its clients, a large U.S. refiner on the East Coast, to duplicate Integrity's services in Texas that were already provided in the Northeast. Integrity Testlabs has now been serving this client for the past four years and established its branch office in Clute to offer NDT services to petrochemical facilities and fabrication shops throughout the Texas Gulf Coast.

Integrity Testlabs' new branch in Gardendale can perform API 510 and 570 Inspections.

The new Gardendale branch will provide radiographic and other NDT services transparently with Septagon in the Permian Basin, West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. In concert with Septagon, Integrity Testlabs will also offer program support services for API mechanical integrity requirements. Program support can be started when the design phase is complete, during construction or as part of a startup baseline inspection. Operational facilities that have inspection data but have not formalized a written program can also use the existing data in the development of an OSHA-compliant process safety management document. However, a client can initiate a mechanical integrity program at any stage: for example, during an ongoing operation, after an audit with recommendations, or at the baseline startup. Integrity Testlabs and Septagon will jointly seek opportunities to provide technical inspection and consultation services to help identify and manage risks associated with oil and gas process applications.

The new Gardendale branch will continue to follow Integrity Testlabs' original business model with the benefit of local guid ance from Septagon, focusing on quality, safety and client interface to ensure the services provided meet or exceed all expectations.

For more information, visit https://integritytestlabsllc.com or call (979) 266-9260.