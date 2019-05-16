Industrial services provider combining experience, innovation

For the best in industry-leading industrial services, both union and nonunion, look no further than Bartlett Group.

Scaffolding

Whether it's the Excel, InstantLock or SafeDeck scaffolding products, Bartlett Group engineers scaffolding solutions for complex projects. From airlifting scaffold to temporary jig stands, Bartlett designs innovative approaches that will save time and money.

"We provide cost-effective solutions using temporary scaffolding instead of permanent all-steel jig stands," said Brandon Munn, president, Bartlett Group. "With the capacity of Excel Modular Scaffold shoring packages, we can offer temporary shoring of heavy loads while providing the necessary safety ratio to utilize the scaffold application as access as well."

The increased structural integrity of Excel's system allows for freestanding applications where other systems need to be fixed to the structure, which can be a tremendous benefit for coating and insulation applications. The Excel Modular Scaffold material also mitigates smashed-hand injuries, eliminates metal-face slivers, allows for easier platform access, and is simpler and quicker to inspect. Excel's scaffold material is qualified and registered in accordance with ISO 9001, ensuring the material and customer care is of the highest standard. This system has features and benefits that offer increased value and cost reductions to its many users.

"Contemporary, modern approaches are inherent in our makeup," said Dylan Fulton, senior vice president, Bartlett Group. "Our leading-edge, patented products improve jobsite safety while increasing productivity and efficiency, resulting in reduced labor costs. Our ultimate priority is to provide every customer and employee with the safest products available. We are a pioneer in the scaffold industry."

Bartlett Group's InstantLock and SafeDeck products allow for fewer personnel and minimized exposure hours. The patented InstantLock System Scaffold combines the most popular scaffold features within the industry and has engineered those advantages into an efficient and safe scaffold product. SafeDeck is a patented swing-truss system that can significantly reduce the hazard of leading-edge falls during the erection and dismantling process.

Scaffold manufacturing

Excel Modular Scaffold material is manufactured in the U.S. by Bartlett Group's sister company, Deltak Manufacturing Inc. Using stringent specifications, Deltak is able to custom-fabricate scaffold pieces needed for each individual project. The company offers dependable, high-quality metal fabrication design and development as well as contract manufacturing services to various commercial, industrial and government organizations.

"We provide solid solutions and are considered a key supplier of metal design and fabrication for numerous companies throughout the United States," said Johnny Curtis, plant manager, Deltak Manufacturing. "We put safety and quality above anything else. We follow our quality and safety manuals that comply with standard ISO 9001 requirements while serving the petroleum, chemical, pulp, fossil fuel, refining, power and nuclear industries. Our welders are tested and certified in accordance with ASME and American Welding Society standards."

Coatings, insulation, abatement

Meeting industry's soft craft demands is what makes Bartlett Group a true leader. It has combined its superior scaffold services mentioned earlier with insulation, coatings and abatement services to deliver savings to customers' bottom lines. Bartlett Group's coatings, insulation and abatement services provide many benefits to a customer, including preventing corrosion under insulation.

Bartlett Group also specializes in providing specialty surface preparation and coatings services for the refining/petrochemical industry. Its highly trained staff has extensive experience in specialty surface preparation and the application of sophisticated coating and lining systems. In order to better serve its clients, Bartlett Group has expanded operations to include an industrial blast/paint facility in Southeast Louisiana, conveniently located just north of I-12 in Walker, Louisiana. This facility employs NACE Level 2 and 3 quality control personnel, who oversee all surface preparation and coatings projects on-site.

"Our coatings applications encompass all forms of waterborne and oil-based coatings, as well as arc and flame spray metalizing," said Charles Turnbull, operations manager, Bartlett Group. "We place great importance on training. Our employees are given access to training through NACE and the Society for Protective Coatings, making our team a highly skilled group of individuals."

Turnaround services

Bartlett Group's mechanical division project team has been trusted for decades in critical path project work for FCC, coker, crude, hydrocracker and power plant units.

"We are always striving to combine the experience of the past with the innovation of today and tomorrow to create the best solution when it comes to mechanical needs," said Keenan Sain, vice president, Bartlett Group. "Our critical-path management and execution team's No. 1 goal is for your project to be done safely and correctly the first time. Our core values of integrity and attention to detail set us apart. We realize a turnaround by nature is a sprint, but we treat it as a relay race with all parties involved. That mentality helps us bring projects in on time and on budget. We apply these core values and strengths to all service lines."

Bartlett Group makes its mark on the industry through successful budgeting and scheduling, as well as safe critical-path turnaround and shutdown work.

For capital improvements, Bartlett Group can be utilized in the conceptual phase of a plan to aid in the development of preliminary budgets and schedules. Clients can rely on Bartlett Group's vast mechanical experience in addition to its youth to provide sound execution advice and outof- the-box thinking for safe and economical capital projects.

"Our engineering and constructability capabilities can also save on capital budgets before costly unforeseen complications arise," said Nathan Dagley, mechanical division engineering manager, Bartlett Group. "We have in-house engineering, drafting and 3-D modeling capabilities to thoroughly investigate the quickest, safest and most economical methods for completing mechanical critical-path project scope work as well as discovery work during the execution phase."

Bartlett Group's direct workforce includes boilermakers, welders, pipefitters and ironworkers. The company provides the appropriate amount of staff needed to support direct labor according to a client's preference. Bartlett Group's management team also strives to provide cost-efficient, professional, quality and, above all, safely executed projects from the preliminary budget estimate through completion.

"Our front-end constructability evaluation of plans and schedules -- for both existing planning and Bartlett Group planning -- dedicates itself to finding the so-called 'snakes in the grass' before they become a direct cost or downtime complication," Sain said. "Our QA/QC systems and programs have been developed using the latest technological advances in NDT techniques, as well as tried and true industry best practices. We carry ASME 'U,' 'S' and National Board Inspection Code 'R' stamps."

Safety

Bartlett Group's goal is zero incidents; anything else is unacceptable. The group is dedicated to a safety culture that involves all levels, where the focus rests on the prevention of incidents not only on the job but also away from work. Bartlett utilizes a behavior-based safety tool, "Silence is Permission," by which employees are empowered to identify and document unsafe acts or conditions. This tool, combined with the unrivaled safety of its scaffold products, is how Bartlett Group has an EMR of 0.47 for 2018 and continually meets the obligation to deliver a safe work environment.

For more information about Bartlett Group, visit www.bartlettgrp.com or call (877) 668-6657.

View in Digital Edition