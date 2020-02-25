Industrial rescue training company offers custom scenarios

Attendees at the Industrial Rescue Training secure a mannequin to a gurney before practicing a high-angle rescue.

Before founding Texas Rope Rescue in 1998, John Green accrued extensive experience with ropes through caving and working in the fire service. Armed with this expertise, he began examining the rescue training market and came to the conclusion that he could do it better.

Whereas other companies invited the teams they'd be training to their locations, where they typically had standardized, one-size-fits-all training courses, Green felt that teams should be offered custom, on-location training tailored to meet the specific needs of each and every client. Thus, Texas Rope Rescue was born.

"You can't replicate every person's processes in your backyard," Green said. "People are able to concentrate more at their own facilities. That's where they're going to have to perform a for-real rescue, so they might as well practice there. What you might want out of a class isn't what someone with a petroleum plant might want."

Texas Rope Rescue's team of experienced trainers now travels around the globe offering custom-designed training courses -- a process that has proven to significantly cut down on travel costs for clients.

"We've shown that it's a lot cheaper to send two instructors to teach your 15 team members than to send your 15 team members to us," Green said. "Also, because we go to your location, we're able to train your whole team at once instead of you sending one or two team members to me, who would then have to go back and teach the rest of the team."

Whereas its competitors typically use bags of sand or mannequins to simulate how rescuing a live person might feel, Texas Rope Rescue believes a team's first real rescue should not be the first time it experiences a live load.

Because most industrial rescue team members aren't professional rescuers, the idea of having to perform a rescue is farthest from their minds during daily responsibilities. In times of stress, a person cannot effectively read or do math. Because of this, rescue must be second- nature, not trusted to a flip-book or manual.

"We just want to make sure the training matches the for-real scenarios," Green said. "You should practice rescuing a live person in training."

Often, a company has its emergency response team concentrate on training aimed at the "worst-case scenario," and then the team drops the ball when it comes to a "no-brainer scenario." Because of this, Texas Rope Rescue's classes are focused on teamwork and leadership first and foremost, with an overarching emphasis on mastering the basics.

While Texas Rope Rescue's primary area of focus is rescue training in industrial settings, it is also equipped to teach rescue techniques suited to a wide variety of different scenarios: bucket-truck rescue for electrical environments, wilderness and cave rescue, window-washer rescue, etc.

Texas Rope Rescue also offers industrial first aid training with a focus on stop-the-bleed training. Its team is additionally capable of training for active shooter and workplace violence scenarios in an industry where companies are beginning to rely more on internal emergency response teams than 911 calls.

Whether its clients require industrial rescue, permitted confined space rescue, National Fire Protection Association compliance classes or OSHA compliance classes, Texas Rope Rescue is prepared to meet their specific needs. The company is prepared to give rescue team members the opportunity to have custom-made, quality on-site rescue training in the most up-to-date standard business practices available.

For more information, visit www.texasroperescue.com or call (361)938-7080.