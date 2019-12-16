In-house experts offer ‘optimum’ combo of services

Bilfinger Salamis Inc. (BSI) is the fastest- growing legal entity in the Bilfinger North America division, providing clients with innovative solutions in access; asset integrity; and insulation, scaffolding and paint (ISP). Over the past four years, President and CEO Phil Finley has gathered and led a highly experienced management team to advance this once-small, independent establishment into the multimillion-dollar company it is today.

With years of safe working practices and a culture driven by compliance, BSI is one of the most trusted service providers in the ISP industry, efficiently combining coatings expertise with distinctively designed access systems and strategic inspection methods -- all managed by in-house experts.

BSI offers bundled services to be a one-stop shop for customers. In one example, 10,000 square feet of 6-inch piping required 20-percent repair with new insulation and coating. BSI identified, stripped, painted and insulated the piping at 40-percent less cost than outsourcing each service individually. Converted into monetary value, by choosing BSI, a customer could save approximately $140,000.

"If we were a scaffolding company, we would only try to sell scaffolding, regardless of whether it is the most time-efficient or cost-effective method for a project," Finley said. "We are able to propose the most optimum solution because we are an access solutions company."

BSI attributes its service and cost efficiency to its multidisciplined business model, as well as its strategic operation processes, techniques, technologies and methods implemented by each department individually.

Most recently, the NDT department found a way to hone examination skills by offering real-time X-ray to quickly detect CUI. The CUI method uses special machinery that allows technicians to see below insulation, directly to the surface of the pipe. After problem areas have been identified, the technician can proceed to examine them using more in-depth testing and evaluation methods, including but not limited to phased-array ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, visual inspection, etc. After identifying CUI, BSI offers the coating, insulation and access solutions necessary to rectify the problem area within the scope of work.

BSI is sought out by leading oil companies like Chevron and Shell to compare various coating systems based on job scopes and needs. As a trusted service provider, BSI values opportunities to challenge the industry standard, be a catalyst for positive change and provoke innovation.

Over the past three decades, BSI has managed to engineer and develop a unique cable rigging system; secure all leading fireproofing licensing; create one of the Gulf of Mexico's (GoM) only air-start, 40,000-psi, ultra-high-pressure (UHP) units; and cultivate more industry managers than any other company in the GoM. Most significantly, BSI has stood by Finley's motto: "Safe Business Is Good Business." BSI operations have remained recordable-free for over four years and lost-time-incident-free for more than 13 years, surpassing industry norms while reducing man-hours, crew sizes, costs and time for safer operations, quicker turnarounds and monetary savings for customers.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call (337) 289-0092.