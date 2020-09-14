Hydrodemolition company focused on innovation

SÖREN HÅKANLIND Roger Simonsson, managing director of Aquajet

Aquajet, a company offering versatile and advanced hydrodemolition and surface preparation products, strives to remain on the cutting edge of technological progression in its industry, according to Managing Director Roger Simonsson. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Simonsson to discuss Aquajet's new product offerings and plans for future expansion.

BIC: What drew you to a position at Aquajet?

SIMONSSON: Robotics are improving safety and productivity in a number of industries, and the opportunity to help bring these innovative solutions to demolition and industrial cleaning was very appealing.

Before joining the company in 2015, I worked as a market manager or CEO in a number of construction-related areas, so I had a solid background of industry knowledge. But hydrodemolition is such a unique application that working with Aquajet has opened the door to a whole new world of understanding for me. The company has pioneered innovative, customer-driven solutions for more than 30 years. We continue to introduce revolutionary products to the market and help make hydrodemolition a viable application for contractors around the world. It's really exciting to be part of the future of demolition.

BIC: What new products or technologies is Aquajet working on?

SIMONSSON: As part of our commitment to customer-focused solutions, Aquajet is developing several new products that promise to revolutionize hydrodemolition. These products combine the latest technology to solve customer challenges, allowing contractors to use hydrodemolition in more applications and markets than ever before.

In May, we unveiled Ecosilence 3.0, a self-contained unit for powering our Aqua Cutter robots. The redesigned unit reduces noise and allows for a more compact jobsite, while enhancing environmental stewardship and lowering overall operating costs.

We are constantly looking to the future, working to anticipate industry changes, and listening to our customers' challenges and successes. The work to innovate and provide cutting-edge equipment is ongoing.

BIC: How can Aquajet benefit the industrial cleaning industry?

SIMONSSON: Industrial cleaning is one area we are definitely looking to expand. The safety and productivity benefits of hydrodemolition are ideal for this application, and contractors are taking notice. With an Aqua Cutter hydrodemolition robot, workers no longer have to enter hazardous spaces. They can perform operations efficiently from a safe distance outside tanks, pipes and other confined spaces, all while completing work faster than ever before. One customer was able to increase efficiency by 80 percent, taking a routine scrubber cleaning application from a 30-hour process down to just five.

BIC: How does Aquajet plan to adapt to changing markets?

SIMONSSON: We will continue moving forward as we have for more than 30 years -- designing and building the innovative tools contractors need for safe, efficient hydrodemolition and industrial cleaning.

Demolition has always been an important part of human progress. We must tear down in order to continue moving forward. We have always tried to manufacture products that meet the needs of tomorrow's contractor. This includes options to mechanize the workplace -- decreasing challenges related to workforce shortages and expenditures -- that are also environmentally friendly at the same time. As this year has proven, what the jobsite looks like from year to year can change drastically.

But, by focusing on customer-driven innovations and cutting-edge advancements, we can keep Aquajet customers ahead of the curve in terms of safety, regulatory compliance and productivity.

For more information, visit www.aquajet.se or email roger.simonsson@aquajet.se.