HSI Industrial Skills Division finds success under Streifel

Mark Streifel, general manager of HSI's Industrial Skills Division, has learned many lessons in his career around finding success and focus in his field.

After founding Martech Training Services in 1997 with a mission statement of "We will build a sustainable business by delivering sustainable workforce development programs to our energy partners," the service became a part of the HSI brand more than 20 years later. This tenure in the energy field has not only allowed for lessons learned and skills acquired, but has additionally bolstered the business end of things. He discussed these learning moments and resulting life philosophies with BIC.

Mark Streifel Mark Streifel, General Manager of Industrial Skills Division, HSI

The strategic acquisition by HSI allowed for expansion beyond traditional craft skills training to the creation of holistic training programs that encompass not only technical skills necessary in the industry, but also a focus on process safety and soft skills needed to develop industry's next level of leadership.

"April marked the 25th anniversary of dedicating my career to developing and up-skilling the technical workforce in the energy sector, and the need for skilled labor has never been higher," Streifel said. "I feel the lessons learned over the past 25 years in this industry puts me in a unique position to lead this team forward as we continue to serve our partners."

Streifel believes his best management tactic is how he embraces and promotes thought diversity in his teams.

"Every manager has a few employees that they would like to clone when they are hiring new talent," he said. "I recommend you don't try that route. Yes, you are filling the need for a certain skillset, but look for someone with different ideas or who may take a different approach to project challenges. The last thing I ever want to hear in a meeting is: 'That's the way we've always done it.'"

This diverse thought collaboration, he explained, is how an organization will evolve into a better version of itself, avoiding antiquation in its business practices. Streifel asserts that the key to success is playing the hand one is dealt as if it were the hand one wanted. "Life doesn't give you a lot of doovers, and I see too many people dwelling on the what-ifs or complaining about perceived advantages they feel others have. Time is our most precious resource, and it is constantly depleting. Every situation is unique, and it doesn't matter how you got there; what matters is how you leverage the strengths of your current circumstances and play those strengths to your advantage. The problem with worrying about what's in your hand is you have no idea what others have going on in their lives or workplaces, so your only choice is to make the best of the cards you've been dealt."

When asked if there was any other job or industry in which he would want to work, Streifel said a career dealing with National Parks or the U.S. Forest Services would be ideal, since he is an avid outdoorsman and has a degree in biology.

"I got into the energy industry because of my degree, and though many people view the energy sector and environmental organizations on opposite ends of the spectrum, people within the industry know there are strong collaborations between the two worlds," he added, noting that HSI always strives to remain environmentally conscious.

Lastly, Streifel pondered his work and life balance. He explained that it can be difficult to feel the success of business endeavors, knowing it brings a better income to the family but also takes time away from them. As the father of two daughters, he learned early that kids don't stay little for very long, and that it is important to be present when you are with family and friends.

"The people close to you deserve your full attention while you are in their presence," he said. "In this day and age, this is more and more difficult as we are attached to our devices, but shut off all notifications for social and other media feeds. You have limited control over your own life and time; don't let the social activities of acquaintances and celebrities disrupt moments with your families or friends."

