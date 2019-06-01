HASC: How to build safe workplaces

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association with a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, HASC continues to build value to the industry through the areas of training, skills development, occupational health with 24/7 injury care, industry solutions and mobile services.

TRAINING -- Think Safely

Specializing in providing resources and solutions for various types of training, HASC delivers over one million units of hands-on, instructor-led classroom and computer-based online training throughout the world each year. HASC focuses on assisting companies with taking existing content and developing comprehensive training programs. The training through HASC creates a consistent approach to content delivery and training records are part of a reliable and secure database.

  • Company and site-specific orientations
  • Leadership and professional development
  • Compliance resources
  • Skills development
  • Hands-on safety training
  • Assessments and verifications

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH -- Provide Care

To provide a complete industry solution, HASC offers a full-scale occupational health center through Global Health, strictly dedicated to the well-being of the worker, providing occupational health testing services and injury care. HASC's chief medical officer is board certified in occupational medicine and oversees a team of OSHA-knowledgeable providers. Global Health offers services in multiple locations, including Pasadena, Webster and Texas City, Texas.

  • 24/7 injury care
  • Audiograms
  • Drug screen collections
  • Functional capacity evaluations (FCEs)
  • Physical exams
  • Pulmonary function testing (PFT)
  • Respirator fit testing
  • Telemedicine
  • Travel medicine
  • Vaccinations

SKILLS DEVELOPMENT -- Be Successful

To better accommodate the ever-growing need for skilled labor, HASC has created a workforce development solution that features hands-on training with a focus on specific tasks and safety components. The turnkey training features a mixed delivery approach, including instructor-led classroom training, hands-on development, performance evaluations and cutting-edge virtual reality simulators. HASC also offers competent person training, as well as verifications for NCCER and National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO).

  • Crane and rigging
  • Construction equipment (aerial lifts, forklifts)
  • Pipefitting
  • Safety watch (hole, fire, bottle watch)
  • Scaffold building and inspection
  • Fall protection
  • Tool safety
  • Competent person
  • Customizable solutions for workforce development

MOBILE UNITS -- Go Anywhere

The majority of HASC's services can be delivered on-site at any location throughout the nation. HASC has a fleet of five custom-designed mobile units to provide the same consistent, standardized solutions through a variety of services.

  • Computer-based online training
  • Instructor-led classroom training
  • Safety trainings:
  • NCCER rigging assessments
  • Safety watch (hole, fire, bottle watch)
  • Confined space
  • Occupational health services:
  • Audiology
  • Drug screen and breath alcohol collections
  • Laboratory services
  • Physical exams
  • Pulmonary function testing (PFT)
  • Radiology
  • Respirator fit testing

TOOLS AND SOLUTIONS -- Get Connected

Committed to improving the integrity of recordkeeping, HASC houses a secure database offsite to make training records and course data available 24/7 and protect from natural and manmade disasters. HASC continues to invest in the efficiency and reliability of the data by providing valuable tools, resources and solutions to the industry.

Extranet -- Online registration and reporting

  • Register for training and occupational health services
  • Reports and training history available 24/7
  • Routing card to "Save Time, Skip the Line" GateCheck -- Access compliance
  • Browser-based application
  • Verify proper credentials -- current training and consortium compliance
  • Customizable
  • Reciprocal with other safety councils PQF -- Contractor prequalification database
  • Simple and concise system for evaluating companies for work
  • Standardized web-based form
  • Provides thorough description of contractor services and qualifications
  • Features search and security tools
  • Cost effective Consortiums -- Enforcing safe and substance abuse-free workforce
  • North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)
  • Consistent, comprehensive and standardized testing protocol
  • Single database maintained by HASC
  • Multiple third-party administrators (TPAs)
  • Status stays with individual
  • North American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC)
  • Standardized screening package
  • Allows access into multiple sites
  • Sites manage security access while maintaining confidentiality

For more information, visit www.hasc.com or call (888) 955-SAFE [7233].

