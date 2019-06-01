HASC: How to build safe workplaces

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association with a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, HASC continues to build value to the industry through the areas of training, skills development, occupational health with 24/7 injury care, industry solutions and mobile services.
TRAINING -- Think Safely
Specializing in providing resources and solutions for various types of training, HASC delivers over one million units of hands-on, instructor-led classroom and computer-based online training throughout the world each year. HASC focuses on assisting companies with taking existing content and developing comprehensive training programs. The training through HASC creates a consistent approach to content delivery and training records are part of a reliable and secure database.
- Company and site-specific orientations
- Leadership and professional development
- Compliance resources
- Skills development
- Hands-on safety training
- Assessments and verifications
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH -- Provide Care
To provide a complete industry solution, HASC offers a full-scale occupational health center through Global Health, strictly dedicated to the well-being of the worker, providing occupational health testing services and injury care. HASC's chief medical officer is board certified in occupational medicine and oversees a team of OSHA-knowledgeable providers. Global Health offers services in multiple locations, including Pasadena, Webster and Texas City, Texas.
- 24/7 injury care
- Audiograms
- Drug screen collections
- Functional capacity evaluations (FCEs)
- Physical exams
- Pulmonary function testing (PFT)
- Respirator fit testing
- Telemedicine
- Travel medicine
- Vaccinations
SKILLS DEVELOPMENT -- Be Successful
To better accommodate the ever-growing need for skilled labor, HASC has created a workforce development solution that features hands-on training with a focus on specific tasks and safety components. The turnkey training features a mixed delivery approach, including instructor-led classroom training, hands-on development, performance evaluations and cutting-edge virtual reality simulators. HASC also offers competent person training, as well as verifications for NCCER and National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO).
- Crane and rigging
- Construction equipment (aerial lifts, forklifts)
- Pipefitting
- Safety watch (hole, fire, bottle watch)
- Scaffold building and inspection
- Fall protection
- Tool safety
- Competent person
- Customizable solutions for workforce development
MOBILE UNITS -- Go Anywhere
The majority of HASC's services can be delivered on-site at any location throughout the nation. HASC has a fleet of five custom-designed mobile units to provide the same consistent, standardized solutions through a variety of services.
- Computer-based online training
- Instructor-led classroom training
- Safety trainings:
- NCCER rigging assessments
- Safety watch (hole, fire, bottle watch)
- Confined space
- Occupational health services:
- Audiology
- Drug screen and breath alcohol collections
- Laboratory services
- Physical exams
- Pulmonary function testing (PFT)
- Radiology
- Respirator fit testing
TOOLS AND SOLUTIONS -- Get Connected
Committed to improving the integrity of recordkeeping, HASC houses a secure database offsite to make training records and course data available 24/7 and protect from natural and manmade disasters. HASC continues to invest in the efficiency and reliability of the data by providing valuable tools, resources and solutions to the industry.
Extranet -- Online registration and reporting
- Register for training and occupational health services
- Reports and training history available 24/7
- Routing card to "Save Time, Skip the Line" GateCheck -- Access compliance
- Browser-based application
- Verify proper credentials -- current training and consortium compliance
- Customizable
- Reciprocal with other safety councils PQF -- Contractor prequalification database
- Simple and concise system for evaluating companies for work
- Standardized web-based form
- Provides thorough description of contractor services and qualifications
- Features search and security tools
- Cost effective Consortiums -- Enforcing safe and substance abuse-free workforce
- North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)
- Consistent, comprehensive and standardized testing protocol
- Single database maintained by HASC
- Multiple third-party administrators (TPAs)
- Status stays with individual
- North American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC)
- Standardized screening package
- Allows access into multiple sites
- Sites manage security access while maintaining confidentiality
For more information, visit www.hasc.com or call (888) 955-SAFE [7233].