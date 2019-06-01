HASC: How to build safe workplaces

The Houston Area Safety Council (HASC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit association with a mission to build safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce. As a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, HASC continues to build value to the industry through the areas of training, skills development, occupational health with 24/7 injury care, industry solutions and mobile services.

TRAINING -- Think Safely

Specializing in providing resources and solutions for various types of training, HASC delivers over one million units of hands-on, instructor-led classroom and computer-based online training throughout the world each year. HASC focuses on assisting companies with taking existing content and developing comprehensive training programs. The training through HASC creates a consistent approach to content delivery and training records are part of a reliable and secure database.

Company and site-specific orientations

Leadership and professional development

Compliance resources

Skills development

Hands-on safety training

Assessments and verifications

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH -- Provide Care

To provide a complete industry solution, HASC offers a full-scale occupational health center through Global Health, strictly dedicated to the well-being of the worker, providing occupational health testing services and injury care. HASC's chief medical officer is board certified in occupational medicine and oversees a team of OSHA-knowledgeable providers. Global Health offers services in multiple locations, including Pasadena, Webster and Texas City, Texas.

24/7 injury care

Audiograms

Drug screen collections

Functional capacity evaluations (FCEs)

Physical exams

Pulmonary function testing (PFT)

Respirator fit testing

Telemedicine

Travel medicine

Vaccinations

SKILLS DEVELOPMENT -- Be Successful

To better accommodate the ever-growing need for skilled labor, HASC has created a workforce development solution that features hands-on training with a focus on specific tasks and safety components. The turnkey training features a mixed delivery approach, including instructor-led classroom training, hands-on development, performance evaluations and cutting-edge virtual reality simulators. HASC also offers competent person training, as well as verifications for NCCER and National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO).

Crane and rigging

Construction equipment (aerial lifts, forklifts)

Pipefitting

Safety watch (hole, fire, bottle watch)

Scaffold building and inspection

Fall protection

Tool safety

Competent person

Customizable solutions for workforce development

MOBILE UNITS -- Go Anywhere

The majority of HASC's services can be delivered on-site at any location throughout the nation. HASC has a fleet of five custom-designed mobile units to provide the same consistent, standardized solutions through a variety of services.

Computer-based online training

Instructor-led classroom training

Safety trainings:

NCCER rigging assessments

Safety watch (hole, fire, bottle watch)

Confined space

Occupational health services:

Audiology

Drug screen and breath alcohol collections

Laboratory services

Physical exams

Pulmonary function testing (PFT)

Radiology

Respirator fit testing

TOOLS AND SOLUTIONS -- Get Connected

Committed to improving the integrity of recordkeeping, HASC houses a secure database offsite to make training records and course data available 24/7 and protect from natural and manmade disasters. HASC continues to invest in the efficiency and reliability of the data by providing valuable tools, resources and solutions to the industry.

Extranet -- Online registration and reporting

Register for training and occupational health services

Reports and training history available 24/7

Routing card to "Save Time, Skip the Line" GateCheck -- Access compliance

Browser-based application

Verify proper credentials -- current training and consortium compliance

Customizable

Reciprocal with other safety councils PQF -- Contractor prequalification database

Simple and concise system for evaluating companies for work

Standardized web-based form

Provides thorough description of contractor services and qualifications

Features search and security tools

Cost effective Consortiums -- Enforcing safe and substance abuse-free workforce

North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)

Consistent, comprehensive and standardized testing protocol

Single database maintained by HASC

Multiple third-party administrators (TPAs)

Status stays with individual

North American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC)

Standardized screening package

Allows access into multiple sites

Sites manage security access while maintaining confidentiality

For more information, visit www.hasc.com or call (888) 955-SAFE [7233].

