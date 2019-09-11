GEO Specialty Chemicals praises BASIC for its turnaround work

Founded in 1989, BASIC Equipment is a fully integrated design, construction and logistics firm serving the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical and specialty process industries worldwide. Structured to fill a unique role for its clients, BASIC is large enough to offer a full range of services, yet small enough to ensure every project receives the personal attention it deserves.

When GEO Specialty Chemicals' facility in Deer Park, Texas, needed to perform what it called a small turnaround, the company turned to BASIC. BASIC met with the project engineer and designed the scope of work. The work entailed replacing three older exchangers and the interconnecting piping. Before BASIC started the replacement work, it created isometric drawings and used ultrasonic testing to determine the exact piping that would need to be replaced and the thickness of it.

"One exchanger was a challenge to move because it was larger and had to exit through the roof of the facility," said Arnold Mejia, senior operations specialist for BASIC Equipment. "We found the appropriate crane to lift the larger exchanger and also removed the other exchangers and interconnecting piping.

"From start to finish, BASIC performs all the work internally, which makes the process go smoothly. Whether it's painting, fabrication, logistics, transportation, etc., BASIC controls it all to make sure everything stays on schedule." — Michael McDonald, GEO Specialty Chemicals

According to Mejia, BASIC prefabricated and painted the piping at its shop, so when GEO Specialty Chemicals was ready for the new piping and other pieces, BASIC could replace everything without wasting any time. GEO Specialty Chemicals sent the new, replacement heat exchangers to BASIC's shop, where BASIC insulated the exchangers, so that work was completed upfront as well. When BASIC dropped the exchangers in place, they were ready for the interconnecting piping.

"I heard BASIC had the shop space, knowledge, tooling, manpower and equipment to take care of the services we needed, and that all proved to be true," said Michael McDonald, project engineer for GEO Specialty Chemicals. "As we did the walkthrough of the project, I noticed the expertise and industry insight of BASIC's team. The actual turnaround or installation of the equipment, while not terribly complex, did require some thought and planning. BASIC showed me the knowledge and experience I hadn't seen in other companies. The fact BASIC made it a 'team event' was the real draw for me. BASIC performed all the work itself."

BASIC's experienced crew members are available to its customers day or night. With a 37-acre facility located less than five miles from the Port of Houston, BASIC can accommodate any turnaround, maintenance or capital project in Texas. From within its internal capabilities, BASIC provides:

Blasting.

Painting.

Vessel/pipe fabrication.

Compressor maintenance/repairs.

Heavy-haul trucking.

Mobile cranes.

Process skid modularization.

"I was very impressed with BASIC's management team," McDonald stated. "No matter what happened, we were always able to devise a solution on the spot and implement it. There was a very narrow window to work with, and BASIC handled it well. I firmly believe the input BASIC provided made things go smoothly. I have no complaints about the work BASIC performed, and I will be in contact with the company about future work."

BASIC conducts manufacturing as well as engineering and design. The company undertakes all roles and responsibilities in between to meet and accomplish a mutual goal between BASIC and its customer.

