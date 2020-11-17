GBRIA honors safety excellence winners

The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance Inc. (GBRIA) recently presented its 24th Annual Safety Excellence Awards.

The 2020 GBRIA Contractor Safety Excellence Awards were presented in six service categories, with companies further subdivided in each category by either Division I, Division II or Division III based on company size.

× Expand Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) earned a first place award in the General Contractors and Maintenance, Division II category.

BIC Alliance members earning first-place awards included Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT), Bengal Crane & Rigging, Deep South Crane & Rigging and Apache Industrial Services.

× Expand Bengal Crane & Rigging earned a first place award in the Crane & Rigging, Division I category.

BIC members earning second-place awards included Turner Industrial Maintenance LLC, BrandSafway and Total Safety U.S. Inc.

× Expand Deep South Crane & Rigging earned a first place award in the Crane & Rigging, Division II category.

Members earning third place awards included Thompson Industrial Services, Repcon Inc., Worley Field Services and Petroleum Service Corp.

The award program was established in 1996 -- under the leadership of Hal G. Ginn, plant manager of DSM Copolymer at the time -- to recognize excellent safety performance by contractors working in industrial facilities. As the chair of GBRIA, Ginn played an instrumental role in raising safety standards and expectations in industry for the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, area, which has now spread across the U.S. with other petrochemical and heavy industrial manufacturers.

GBRIA members who nominated their highest performing contractors include: Air Liquide; Americas Styrenics; BASF Geismar; BASF Zachary; CF Industries; Delek US; Dow; Eastman Chemical; ExxonMobil Baton Rouge; ExxonMobil BRPP; ExxonMobil BRPO; Formosa Plastics; Hexion; Honeywell Baton Rouge; Honeywell Geismar; Honeywell UOP; Koura; Lion Copolymer; Methanex; NOVA Chemicals; Nucor; Nutrien; Olin Blue Cube; OxyChem Convent; OxyChem Geismar; Placid Refining; REG; Rubicon; Shell Catalyst; Shell Chemical; Shell Refinery; SNF Flopam; Total Petrochemicals; W.R. Grace; Westlake Chemical Geismar; and Westlake Chemical Plaquemine.

The winning contract companies demonstrated a level of safety excellence that includes thousands and millions of hours worked without injury, a commitment by management to educate workers and a fostered zero-incident culture. GBRIA members nominated a total of 48 companies representing more than 300 million hours worked, 136,000 employees and a combined TRIR of 0.44.

For more information, visit www.gbria.org or call (225) 769-0596.