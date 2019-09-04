FR rainwear manufacturer constructing new facility for expansion

NASCO Industries Inc. is excited to reveal the expansion of its manufacturing warehouse and headquarters in Washington, Indiana. This new project includes investing $2.25 million and is expected to create up to 20 jobs. NASCO said the expansion was planned due to increased demand for protective outerwear and heavy-duty rain gear in the company's North American service area.

Construction has already begun on a new 24,000-square-foot warehouse facility. The new warehouse will be on the same campus as the manufacturing plant. This will make the logistics of moving product from the plant to the warehouse easier and more timely. The design of the building will allow for vertical storage of product, which will provide a significant increase in the amount of raw material and finished goods. This is all in an effort to improve

the company's ability to meet customer demands.

The project also includes remodeling an existing building into new corporate offices. This building has been vacant for 40 years and is adjacent to the plant and new warehouse. The new corporate offices will significantly increase the amount of office space available. This is important for the site to be able to handle the additional staff needed to support the growth NASCO is experiencing.

These projects will help NASCO continue to manufacture the arc and flame resistant rainwear products that have made it a leader in the utility and oil and gas markets for the past 40 years. Additionally, the new capacity will facilitate the expansion of NASCO's North American reach

into South America, Africa, Australia and even eastern Asia.

"NASCO holds a strong brand and reputation among its customers in the United States and Canada," said Washington Mayor Joe Wellman. "Beginning in 1979 from the ground up, NASCO has developed a continental presence through innovation and performance and has captured a strong market share for their products."

NASCO CEO Todd Smith said the company plans to add between 12-20 new workers to its current staff of about 100. NASCO plans for the expansion project to be complete by the end of the year.

For more information, visit www.nascoinc.com or call (812) 254-7393.