Four tips to build your business’ credibility, visibility

Building credibility and visibility is a critically important component to growing your business and brand, because credibility plus visibility equals profitability.

Here are four tips to help achieve this goal:

1. Familiar faces. Your brand (or logo) is the "face" of your business. In many cases, the first time customers learn about your business is when they see your brand on advertising and marketing materials. Therefore, when creating marketing materials (signs, promotional items, informational flyers, branded garments and mailers), use graphic elements that are consistent and recognizable to your target audience.

Create and use approved color schemes and layouts for your brand. These are known as "brand standards" and should be part of a published legal document from your company. Decide what your most important product or service is, and create a concise, consistent and clear statement. This is referred to as a "slogan" or "tagline," and it instantly tells readers why they should choose your business (for example, "Instant Imprints -- Everything You Need to Promote"). A central component of marketing is to "show, don't tell." The less text you add to your advertising artwork, the more engaging it will be. There are times you need to be descriptive, but in general, use keywords, short phrases and product visuals to get the idea across.

2. Size matters. The marketing item you are using to create visibility must have properly sized artwork and graphics. Make sure the visual details can be seen in each element of the artwork. You want to make it easy to read and engaging to look at. Have a scalable electronic file (vector file) that can be enlarged and minimized without losing clarity. A graphic that is too "busy" may look fine on a large sign, but it will look messy and illegible on smaller promotional items.

3. Content is king. Equally important to your brand or logo is the content of your marketing or advertising. Create attention-grabbing headlines. Most people scan over printed materials looking for points of interest. Make sure your materials have keywords that catch a reader's attention and compel them to stop scanning. Messaging should be clear and concise. Say what you want your reader to know in as few words as possible. Use bullet points to "chunk down" large amounts of text, making it easier for readers to digest the information.

If you are using images to help communicate, take a step back and make sure the images you've included balance with the headline and messaging. Ensure the clarity of your message by confirming images are indeed relevant to each other and further support your message. Strong images can act as an additional attention- grabber when readers are scanning pages looking for topics of interest.

Lastly, always try to answer the question on every customer's mind: "What's in it for me?"

4. The other law of attraction. You may want to make sure you're sending the right message in the right way, at the right place and time, and to the right audience. Not every client or prospect is ideal, so tailor your message to attract your best type of clients. A great source of information could come from surveying your best clients and looking for consistent feedback ("fast service," "best quality," "industry leader," etc.). Incorporate that feedback into your messaging.

Focus your branding campaigns where your customers are looking for you. A smart practice is documenting your clients' industry and the lead source that brought them to you so you can track where your marketing is most effective. For example, if 30 percent of your clients found you in print media, such as a trade magazine like BIC, versus 10 percent that found you on Google, you should be focusing your marketing where your brand will be most visible.

In summary, a business can only grow if prospective customers are aware of its existence. A consistent brand image that is balanced by a concise and well-crafted message is critically important to creating visibility for your business. When supported by credibility through excellent customer service, you create profitability.

