FLO-BIN, SynGas partner to bring 2019 SynGas Invitational

FLO-BIN Rentals and the SynGas Association are partnering for the 2019 SynGas Invitational. This year, the golf tournament will be held at the sought-after Golf Club of Houston on Monday, March 11. Industry producers and suppliers will have the opportunity to tee up on a PGA tournament course where all the big names in golf have battled it out in the Shell Houston Open. Meticulously manicured greens and run-ahead caddies are sure to put this four-man scramble a stroke above the rest.

SynGas Association has hosted a golf tournament since 2005 and will bring its 2019 conference to The Woodlands, Texas, March 11-13. The nonprofit association's goal is to provide a forum for an open exchange of ideas and information to promote better safety, technical, environmental, operational and maintenance techniques for the mutual benefit of both producer and supplier companies in the synthetic gas industry. The annual meeting is designed to provide unique educational opportunities for producers, along with traditional sessions, white papers, trade show and networking opportunities, both on- and off-site.

FLO-BIN Rentals, an industry leader in catalyst packaging and logistics, has donated its time to partner with the SynGas Association on the 2019 SynGas Invitational.

"We are proud to be involved with the 2019 SynGas Conference, which is an effective platform to promote growth, environmental responsibility, safety and share best practices in our industry," said Henk De Zwart, president and CEO of FLO-BIN Rentals. "It is encouraging to see producers and suppliers continue this dialogue, and we are fortunate to have an annual opportunity to contribute."

For more information, visit www.syngasassociation.com or www.flobin.com.

