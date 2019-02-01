Lubricants Corner: Spring cleaning can save major headaches

Maintenance

Spring is approaching, and with it comes spring cleaning, so now is a good time to check a few things you don't usually include in your ongoing fluid handling and maintenance programs. Every program is different, but the list below covers some of the most frequently overlooked items.

Check the shelf life

Believe it or not, lubricating oils and greases have a shelf life. Totes, drums and pails should all have a "filled date" on the label. If you don't know the shelf life, the rule of thumb is generally to add 24-36 months to the filled date. Unlike milk, storing lubricants past their shelf life doesn't mean that they should be immediately disposed. The stated shelf life gives you a reasonable expectation that the lubricant will perform as intended for a certain amount of time. If you store your lubricants in their original packaging in a clean, cool and dry area, you can use them well beyond their shelf life. But if your storage conditions are less than ideal, you may want to collect samples and visually inspect them for water and other contaminants.

The printed "filled date" has another use. Make sure you are handling your stored lubricants using the "first in, first out" method. This method requires you to simply use the oldest stock first and helps you avoid using fluids beyond their shelf life.

Desiccant breather filters

Desiccant breathers are probably the most underutilized and neglected tool in contamination prevention. Desiccant breathers filter water and particulates from the air that get drawn into tanks and containers as the fluid level decreases. As the filter absorbs water (in the form of humidity), the desiccant changes color to let you know when it is time to replace it. The color change is different for different brands and is usually noted on the filter itself. Now is a good time to make a count of your expired desiccant breathers and plan to replace them. You'll get a better price per unit if you order them by the case. Plan on using more during the summer months and fewer during the winter. If you aren't using desiccant breathers, you should. Bulk storage tanks and storage totes should be protected with desiccant breathers. Doing so will not only protect your lubricants and fuels but will also protect the equipment in which they are used.

Laboratory analysis

Many companies use laboratory analysis of their lubricants to monitor the health of their equipment. But not many companies include testing their bulk-stored lubricants in their maintenance programs. Over time, storage vessels can become contaminated with particulates and water, especially if you aren't maintaining the desiccant breathers mentioned above. Take this time to collect samples from your bulk storage and have them analyzed. It is 90-percent less expensive to remove contaminants before you put them in your equipment. Have the bulk storage analyzed, and know if you need to take action before the summer hits.

For more information, visit www.suncoastresources.com or call (800) 677-FUEL [3835].

