EPA devoted to rule for higher ethanol blend by summer

In December 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its final blended fuel volume levels for 2019 -- known as the Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) -- under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which requires 15 billion gallons of ethanol to be mixed into the nation's fuel supply. EPA recently said it would complete a rule to boost sales of higher-ethanol blends of gasoline by the summer 2019 driving season, despite a partial government shutdown at press time. According to reports, the statement from EPA came after the agency warned at least two lawmakers the shutdown had delayed its timeline for initially rolling out the rule. An EPA spokesman said the agency would still complete the rule before the summer driving season.

Each summer, EPA issues a proposal governing how much renewable energy should be available to consumers in the year ahead. RVOs determine how many gallons of biofuel refiners will add to the motor fuel mix. After a proposal is issued, the agency then accepts comments from the public before issuing a final rulemaking under the RFS.

In late November 2016, the EPA issued final 2017 targets for the RFS. For the first time in years, these matched the full statutory goals for corn ethanol (15 billion gallons), although growth in advanced biofuels was very modest.

In October 2018, 20 senators delivered a letter to President Trump firmly stating their opposition to rumored regulatory action to expand the sale of E15 fuel.

EPA currently bans the higher ethanol blend, called E15, during summer because of concerns it contributes to smog on hot days -- a worry biofuels advocates say is unfounded.

Trump's decision to lift the ban of summer sales of E15 was applauded by corn-belt farmers and lawmakers and criticized by the oil industry as an illegal overreach by EPA and its acting administrator.

