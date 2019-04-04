ExxonMobil gives BIC Alliance tours of Texas plants

ExxonMobil's Wim Blokker, left, visits with BIC Alliance's Jeremy Osterberger at the ExxonMobil North American Growth Project Celebration in Baytown, Texas.

To celebrate their contributions to the North American Growth Project, ExxonMobil's Baytown area facilities recently hosted tours of their Baytown Olefins and Mont Belvieu plants.

The first leg of the tour took visitors, including some BIC Alliance team members, through the Baytown Olefins plant and highlighted the facility's multibillion-dollar ethane cracker. The cracker, a yearslong construction project that officially commenced operations in July 2018, has a capacity of 1.5 million tons per year. The Baytown Olefins plant is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world.

During the second stretch of the tour, visitors explored the Mont Belvieu plastics plant that launched in 2017. This facility, which receives its ethylene feedstock from the Baytown Olefins plant, solidifies the gas into polyethylene pellets that are bagged and shipped to ports around the globe.

Both of these projects are facets of ExxonMobil's 10-year, $20 billion "Growing the Gulf " expansion program.

For more information, visit http://corporate.exxonmobil.com or call (346) 259-5305.

