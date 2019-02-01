ExxonMobil awards Matrix Service FCCU turnaround

Kzenon Industrial worker working at machine Technician in factory at machine maintenance working with wrench, top view on the man

Matrix Service Co. subsidiary Matrix Service Inc. has been awarded the fluidized catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) turnaround by ExxonMobil at its Joliet, Illinois, refinery.

"Our teams have been providing hydroblasting and chemical cleaning, as well as other maintenance and repair services, at this facility for 16 years. Based on our excellent safety record and performance at the refinery, as well as the expertise of our Turnarounds and Plant Services group, we were asked to bid and subsequently won this project," said Matrix Service Co. President and CEO John R. Hewitt.

"We look forward to working with ExxonMobil on this critical event and to delivering this project safely, on time and with the highest degree of quality."

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Co. is parent to a family of companies that includes Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Its subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy, power and industrial markets. Matrix Service Co. is headquartered in Tulsa with subsidiary offices located throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as in Sydney, Australia, and Seoul, South Korea.

For more information, visit www.matrixservicecompany.com or call (866) 367-6879.

View in Digital Edition