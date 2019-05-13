A conversation with Kyle Lehne of Sun Coast

Sun Coast's Vice President of Business Development Kyle Lehne says his biggest lesson learned is never to tell a customer "no," but rather to always find a solution that meets the needs of the specific situation. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Lehne to learn more about how he is leading Sun Coast's expansion on the Gulf Coast for the betterment of customers nationwide.

Kyle Lehne, VP of Business Development, Sun Coast

Q: What led to your position at Sun Coast?

A: After joining Sun Coast more than two decades ago, I progressively took on more responsibility over the years as the business units under my direction prospered, becoming vice president of business development 23 years ago in 1996. There is no limit to one's success, providing one's ability to manage teams and tasks effectively results in a company's improved profitability, growth, ingenuity and diversification.

Q: What is the biggest news at Sun Coast right now?

A: Sun Coast continues to grow in terms of employees, products, programs and processes throughout our diversified business segments. To support this growth and diversification, our company recently added two new bulk plant facilities in Pecos and Freeport, Texas. Sun Coast now has 18 full-service facilities located near key demand centers for enhanced customer service.

Sun Coast is focused on growing our footprint throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, but we also have a national perspective. We are licensed in 40 states and have responded to more than 40 named storms since 2004 with emergency fuel and supplies. Among these storms was Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where we sent numerous fuel trucks via military aircraft and ship.

We are also in the process of "reigniting" our customer service initiatives for improved focus and client satisfaction.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: The most important part of my position is to make sure our sales force, marketing team, emergency fuel response unit and all the departments that support them are operating at peak performance for optimum customer care. It is critical we have the best people in the right positions with the right skillsets and attitudes to propel us to even higher ground. I also spend a great deal of time brainstorming with our management team, evaluating how Sun Coast can improve our productivity, efficiency and effectiveness. I also evaluate new and novel ways to widen our competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: I am focused on growing the top and bottom lines of Sun Coast over the long haul. An important goal is to make sure our customer support teams are focused on forming the best wholesale fuel and lubricant supplier we can possibly be, every day in every way. I want to make sure our team focuses on the major things that matter most to our customers. Sun Coast is known as the "One-Stop Energy Shop," and we will provide exceptional and unique products, programs and services under any challenging environment no matter what, when or where. That's why our thousands of customers return time and again. They can count on us through thick and thin.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Working hard while at work and playing hard while off work has been a good life balance. They become one in the same. I'm never at work or off work. As they say, "If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life."

For more information, visit www.suncoastresources.com or call (800) 677-FUEL [3835].

