An interview with Edward Cavazos of ASAP Drug Solutions

Edward Cavazos, ASAP Drug Solutions

ASAP Drug Solutions Inc., a division of Tang & Company, has become one of the largest premier third-party administrators for employee screening in the world, recognized for developing state-of-the-art technology and programs that ensure clients hire exceptional employees who contribute to a safe and compliant workplace.

With over 23 years of substance abuse testing industry experience as well as a background in law enforcement, Edward Cavazos became a part of the Tang & Company executive team in June 2018 as the director of Gulf Coast Operations at the Gulf Coast Operations Command Center in Houston. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Cavazos, who provided insights on his commitment to ASAP and its upcoming projects.

Q: What led to your position at ASAP Drug Solutions?

A: I believe the best place for me to advance my career is with a stable, and well-respected company. ASAP Drug Solutions Inc. is internationally known for its products and its mission, which have led it to become an industry leader. Its innovative ways have assisted clients and employees in attacking their challenges effectively and efficiently. The company's dedication and vigilance to service ensures that our clients' overall experience is exceptional. This commitment has led to a high client retention rate as well as continued growth.

This is exactly the type of company I was looking for and where I can play a part in making history. They share my "commitment to excellence" attitude.

Q: What is the biggest news at ASAP Drug Solutions right now?

A: The opening of our Gulf Coast Command Center in Houston. We opened this center due to the demand from our clients as well as our substantial growth in the Gulf Coast region, which has shown no signs of slowing down.

We continue to have owner/operator companies either mandate or accept one of ASAP's national consortium programs. Recently, in November 2018, Anadarko Petroleum mandated all its national contractors be enrolled in one of our national consortium programs.

Q: What are your goals for your position?

A: I am driven to be the best at what I do, and I want to work somewhere I'll have opportunities to learn. Some of the most innovative thinkers and experts in the industry work here, and that's a major reason for deciding to work at ASAP.

I am committed to continuous improvement in organizational effectiveness and human capital development, customer service, the development of future leaders, driving innovation and sophisticated enabled solutions, as well as building brand recognition and the overall growth of the company.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: Set the bar high. You should have very high expectations of your team members. Don't berate them for their failures, but challenge them with goals that seem above their abilities.

Lead by example as well. As a leader, you should be the hardest worker, the most well-prepared and willing to do all the things no one else wants to do.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might now know?

A: I have several years of experience in law enforcement. Currently I work as a reserve deputy for the Harris County Sheriff 's Office and am assigned to the Professional Development and Standards Bureau working as an investigator in the recruiting and backgrounds division.

For more information, visit www.tangandcompany.com or call (713) 487-0159.

