EPCM solutions provider meets client needs with quality

Jeffrey W. Schipani, vice president of Middough Inc.

Founded in 1950, Middough Inc. is a nationally ranked engineering, architectural and management services company providing services from major projects to consulting. Middough offers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) solutions for clients in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, energy, manufacturing and other industries.

Vice President Jeffrey W. Schipani has extensive experience in these industries and said Middough leads the way in providing exceptional service and expertise to its clients. Schipani also believes Middough provides one-of-a-kind career options for those entering or transitioning into the workforce. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Schipani to learn more about why Middough is a great business and employer.

BIC: What industry experience did you have before joining Middough?

SCHIPANI: Historically, my career path was one of general manager and executive sales/business development for manufactured and fabricated products within and for the steel, oil and gas, chemical/petrochemical, refinery and industrial industries. Middough's long and successful history in bringing value to these industries offered me an immediate synergistic opportunity to continue working in these markets while adding new, strategic paths to explore, learn and add to my portfolio.

BIC: How does Middough help its clients achieve EPCM goals?

SCHIPANI: Middough does an exceptional job of packaging the disciplines of EPCM with a total team collaboration approach across all locations. Our work-sharing program provides clients with Middough's most talented, experienced engineers and designers to meet clients' specific needs in EPCM.

Middough also continually stays at the front of the pack! Whether it is new technology, continuous personnel training or its genuine care for employees, Middough's culture is engaging. We do not just talk safety, quality or project solutions; they become an important part of the lives of everyone here. Following a vision that is understood and embraced by all at Middough helps our company lead the way forward and help our clients.

BIC: What are you most proud of accomplishing in your role?

SCHIPANI: I believe there are two equally important factors I am most proud of to date: my perspective and relationship building. The perspective I bring to the table stems from my background working in both engineering services and the manufactured products industry. Having these skills and experiences allows me to understand our clients' challenges and maximize their opportunities for success.

In addition to perspective, I believe it is important to build strong connections with my clients who rely on Middough's expertise. Building trust with clients goes beyond our technical ability to perform; it means engaging proactively and collaboratively.

BIC: Why should job-seekers consider Middough a top employer?

SCHIPANI: The culture. I believe it would be extremely difficult to find another company that puts as much time, money and resources into personnel development. Working with Middough offers exceptional opportunities to learn, perform and be prepared for virtually any situation the client may face. Further, Middough encourages its employees along their career paths and doesn't hesitate to reward a job well done.

Middough is a company that operates with the highest integrity, offers its personnel every possibility to grow personally and professionally, and most importantly, cares about the customer.

For more information, visit www.middough.com or call (832) 973-4100.