Efferson explains BRB provider’s longevity

BIC: Why is Hunter still successful after 20 years in business?

EFFERSON: Hunter has been successful for all these years because of our employees and their commitment to excellence. A successful company starts with the ownership and upper management. The owners set the tone, and employees see that and follow suit. If the owners are driven by customer satisfaction, quality and doing what's right, the employees will follow. These things determine the culture you create and the people you hire. We have a great group of people working in unison toward a common goal. At Hunter, we see employees as team members, regardless of the role they play.

BIC: How did you wind up at Hunter?

EFFERSON: That is an interesting question, which requires an interesting response. My background is actually in science. I have my master's degree and performed cancer research for 13 years. I started my career at MD Anderson Cancer Center testing immunotherapies. I went on to Merck, a pharmaceutical company in Boston, and very much enjoyed the work I was doing. But after almost seven years, I found myself with no real work/life balance and questioning whether I needed to make a change. I attended a football game with the owner of Hunter, and he asked me if I would consider another career at his company. It seemed a big leap from science to sales, but I looked at the change as a temporary break, and I'd get back to science if it didn't work out.

In 2012, I started in sales, managing the U.S. West Coast for Hunter. After a few years, I was promoted to specialty projects manager, looking into new markets and product development. That position really seemed to satisfy my scientific nature and was a good fit for me. I was charged with product improvement and developing emerging markets. In August 2018, I was promoted once again to vice president of strategy and new market development. I am now charged with not only continuing the expansion of new products and markets but also overseeing sales of our existing products and services.

BIC: What are some new developments at Hunter?

EFFERSON: Hunter is currently building a 300-psi building that will be one of the highest-rated buildings the industry has ever produced. We are very excited to deliver this project for our customers.

One of the initiatives we are currently undertaking internally is applying a reverse pyramid-style type of management. This empowers our employees to be creative and larger contributors.

BIC: What are your business goals and personal goals?

EFFERSON: My business goals, set by the ownership, are to continue to grow sales and evaluate new products and emerging markets that Hunter may enter. My personal goals are to continue empowering Hunter employees and to make a positive difference for the company and each employee. I believe the old saying, "In a foxhole, enthusiasm is contagious and so is panic." I choose enthusiasm.

BIC: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

EFFERSON: We are always looking at growing the existing market as well as evaluating other markets. Diversification is the key to longevity in many markets. But too much investment without guaranteed return can put the company at risk. It is a delicate balance and one that takes much analysis.

BIC: Why should a customer select Hunter for its BRB needs?

EFFERSON: Our quality, service and experience are industry leading. We believe in doing the right thing by the customer, which is becoming increasingly rare. We take each project as a partnership, and our goal is not to win a single job but to create long-term partnerships through executing successful projects and delivering for our customers.

The owners have a customer-first perspective, which keeps our clients returning time and again. I have seen Hunter employees put in overtime to meet client timelines at no cost in order to stand by our delivery. This is just one example of many. The worst thing you can do in business is over promise and under-deliver. We try to avoid that at all costs. If we say we will do something for our customers, then we need to deliver. The owners put years into driving the Hunter brand, and we, as employees, need to maintain the standards that were set.

BIC: When it comes to Hunter, what are you most proud of?

EFFERSON: I'm proud of working for a company with the set of values we possess. I didn't come from sales, so I couldn't sell something I didn't believe in. Spend any time with me and you'll quickly see how passionate I am about what we do and the company in general. I love working for a company that genuinely cares about its customers and employees. There's a freedom that comes with that knowledge. It's why when I'm sitting with customers, you can hear the conviction in my voice. That conviction is real and is because of the truthfulness in my statements. If Hunter was not committed to quality, excellence and customer satisfaction, I'm not sure I could be as committed.

