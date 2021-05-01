Dräger’s expertise has led to one of the most technologically advanced portfolio of rental and on-site safety products and services.

We work with our clients with the goal to reduce risk, lower costs, and safely accelerate the completion of shutdown, turnarounds or similar large-scale projects.

Dräger X-Viz™ Confined Space Monitoring System was designed with the industrial customer needs in mind. Through a system based on innovative technology, Dräger optimizes the level of safety supervision in and around confined spaces with real-time visual monitoring.

