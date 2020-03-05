Create your own economic miracle

W. Edwards Deming once said, "If you can't describe what you're doing as a process, you don't know what you're doing." Deming was integral to Japan's post-World War II economic miracle, at a time when the country's post-war economic growth was second only to the U.S. He promoted the importance of planning work in a controlled manner to ultimately improve the consistency of an organization's quality and efficiency.

To effectively describe and understand work processes, written procedures must be developed to adequately define each step and incremental component needed in the overall process. This should be done for every department in an industrial setting, as the competitive nature of the market demands continuous improvement to minimize wasted time, maximize quality and manage unnecessary risk.

Developing procedures is an effective way to standardize a method of executing specific tasks and broader departmental functions. The procedures can incorporate safety, environmental, standard operating procedures (SOPs), equipment repair and all other internal processes requiring standardization. An example of this necessary predictability is 29 CFR 1910:119 (f), which requires regulated companies to document SOPs, safe work practices, emergency response and equipment maintenance.

There are many reasons to proceduralize every area of responsibility. Here are four worth noting:

Improves profitability: In 2014, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) found when companies streamline operations, their gross profit increases up to 5 percent of annual sales revenue. Improves management of regulations: A study conducted by the National Association of Manufacturers estimated the average cost of federal regulations for manufacturing companies can be upward of $48,000 per employee. In 1994, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers conducted a study to understand the costs and benefits of process safety, which requires extensive written procedures. The study found "...thoroughness and training approach will result in cost savings to a small plant site on the order of 4-7 percent of their operating budget." Improves quality: The average cost of quality is roughly 3-4 percent of annual sales. Quality-based management systems utilize written procedures to improve communication, transparency and accountability. Provides a platform for continuous improvement: Writing down routine tasks in a manner that provides consistency, retention of institutional knowledge and gives frontline employees the opportunity to provide feedback will result in discovering the best way to perform daily tasks for each step in the process.

A procedure is a written document that should address the following areas: purpose and scope of the procedure, specific areas of responsibility by job, a step-by-step description of tasks, record-keeping practices and training requirements.

The procedures must be useful and relevant in order for the organization to take full advantage of the efficiency and economic benefits.

Consider these recommendations for creating meaningful procedures:

Use a block-flow process map to develop a comprehensive list of procedures, then rank the importance of each block according to its economic contributions and organizational risk tolerances in the value chain.

Consider using ISO-approved templates.

Understand existing practices and be realistic, not idealistic.

Establish a clear objective and scope for each procedure.

Define the areas of responsibility.

Verify each step of the procedure is actionable and assigned.

Clearly outline the documentation requirements and data collection methods.

Don't skimp on employee training.

Remember: Procedures work for the employees, not vice versa.

Developing relevant, useful procedures will provide your company with a competitive edge and demonstrate your expertise to clients. Though the procedure development process can be difficult and time consuming, the improvements in quality and efficiency will provide you with the opportunity to perform your own economic miracle.

For more information, visit www.OneSourceEHS.com or call (866) 606- 5306, or contact Curtis Shakotko at curtis.shakotko@onesourceehs.com.