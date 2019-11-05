Copper supply leader approaching centennial anniversary

Stuart Miles

As Farmers Copper approaches its 100th year in business in 2020, its commitment is to meet the goal it set in 1920: "to serve customers courteously and enthusiastically through prompt and accurate delivery of quality products."

In 1920, brothers Les Farmer Sr. and Sidney Farmer Sr. came to the U.S. from England. Starting with the Farmers Marine Copper Works, their love and dedication for the business has been passed down through four generations. Farmers Copper Ltd. is one of the oldest family-operated metal service centers in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters in Texas City, Texas, the company also has a branch warehouse in San Antonio.

Products and services

As a leader in copper supply and the red metal industry, Farmers Copper Ltd. is a fully equipped metal service center, serving customers through service-minded employees and material readily available for prompt, accurate deliveries. Farmers stocks over 40 different copper alloys consisting of sheet, plate, bar, rod, pipe, tube and fittings in a 140,000-square-foot warehouse.

Farmers Copper's value-added processing services include waterjet cutting, computer numerical control routing, precision plate and bar sawing, shearing, bending and punching, which allows it to provide customers with custom-finished or near-finished parts, fulfilling anyone's needs, big or small.

Quality assurance

The quality policy of Farmers Copper Ltd. is "to provide products that meet or exceed the quality standards expected by customers and to continually improve on this objective." Throughout the years, Farmers has followed this policy and achieved the worldwide quality certifications AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015. These standards are monitored, audited guidelines for an organization's key processes to ensure the company adheres to quality standards.

Farmers' key processes are as follows:

Sales

Purchasing

Production

Inspection

Shipping

Each of these processes is vital to improving customer satisfaction and efficiency. The processes have procedures, guidelines and on-the-job training to ensure everyone understands and follows the system. Each month, the progress of each process is monitored and charted. These charts measure the percentage of each for compliance with the goal of 100-percent customer satisfaction.

Farmers Copper Ltd. serves many industries, including aerospace, defense, food processing, oil and gas, and marine, as well as architectural, automotive, electrical, electrical substations, petrochemical and power plants. Its headquarters is located at 9900 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX 77591, and its branch office is located at 1115 Brussels Street, San Antonio, TX 78219.

For more information, visit www.farmerscopper.com or call headquarters at (800) 231-9450 or the branch office at (800) 638-2589.