A conversation with Ron Justin of Breadware Inc.

Director of IoT Services Breadware Inc. Ron Justin

StoneAge Inc. recently acquired Breadware Inc., an industrial IoT product development company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. StoneAge has partnered with Breadware on the development of several connected, "smart" products, including the Sentinelâ¢ automation system.

BIC Magazine recently visited with Breadware Director of IoT Services Ron Justin to learn more about the company and how the acquisition will continue to help StoneAge's customers solve difficult cleaning, sanitation and automation problems.

Q: What led to your position at Breadware?

A: I started working with Breadware in 2016 as a technical adviser and investor. After introducing the company to more significant funding, I planted a bug in the founder's ear to move the business from Santa Barbara, California, to Reno to reduce operational overhead. I joined the team full-time in 2018 to help the company optimize and increase sales.

Q: What is the biggest news at Breadware right now?

A: The IoT services division of Breadware, which I run, was recently acquired by StoneAge. StoneAge hired us to help them develop IoT-enabled products for the industrial cleaning industry and speed up their "go-to-market" strategy. We are looking forward to helping advance IoT and robotic solutions in the industrial cleaning industry.

Breadware's team of engineers has a strong reputation as an IoT solutions provider in multiple sectors for companies like Target, Gates Corp., OnePlus Systems and Caesars Entertainment. We believe thoughtful, well-designed industrial IoT products will make the world safer and more productive. This belief matches well with StoneAge's vision, which is to be the world's leading provider of industrial cleaning robotics and automated systems. We will help StoneAge bring this vision to fruition faster.

Q: What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

A: I worked on projects with national security applications for over half of my career. Some go nowhere, but there was one where it was clear we were working on something really special. That project only had a few major contributors, of which I was one. This gave me a lot of confidence in what I could do to directly contribute to the greater good. I was never "all in" on something as much as I was during that period. It proved to me that I have that gear, should I ever need it again.

Q: If you could have any other job or work in any other industry, what would it be?

A: I discovered golf way too late in life, but I would've loved to be a professional golfer or work in the golf industry at least. I was invited to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in California last year. It was my first in-person golf event and the energy was wild, which was unexpected. While walking among golf legends like Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, I gained a whole new appreciation for the sport and where it's going.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: My wife and I recently rescued a dog, and that little guy needs at least two walks per day. We take him on walks together, and it's a great way to keep a routine, say "hello" to the neighbors, and stay sane during the COVID-19 pandemic and business closures.

