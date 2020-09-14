A conversation with Josh Kubik of Baytown Ace Industrial

Josh Kubik, Co-Owner, Baytown Ace Industrial

Josh Kubik grew up in a family of machinists, so he was no stranger to the field of machining as a child. He started his machining career at an early age and is now co-owner of Baytown Ace Industrial. Baytown Ace Industrial is a machine shop specializing in precision machine work and process equipment repair, serving petrochemical, industrial and refining businesses for more than 40 years.

Having been with the company for nearly 25 years, Kubik said his work has become more focused on the people he leads and maintaining an active involvement in each person's life. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Kubik about Baytown Ace Industrial's growth in new markets and how true leadership takes time and effort to be effective.

Q: What led to your position at Baytown Ace Industrial?

A: I guess you could say I was born into it. I am among the fourth generation of my family to work in machining. I started out part-time doing odd jobs during my junior year of high school and never left. As my career has grown, it has transitioned from mechanical equipment to people. I love being involved in the lives of people around me and helping them reach their goals. I have now been with Baytown Ace Industrial for 24 years.

Q: What is the biggest news at Baytown Ace Industrial right now?

A: This is a hard question to answer because we have so many great things going on. We have added some new machining capabilities this year, which include our first fifth-axis machining center and sub-spindle lathe with live tooling. I believe the biggest news, however, is the culture we have here on our team.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: The answer to both is "yes." Seven years ago, we changed the company's name from Baytown Ace Machine to Baytown Ace Industrial Services to better represent our new capabilities. At the same time, we created Triumph Industrial Supply to serve our customer base in multiple facets, and two years ago this summer we acquired Production Metal Sawing and Processing from one of our vendors, which diversified our profile even further.

We do have plans to expand through acquisitions and mergers, but we are currently bursting at the seams. The current plan is to build new facilities for Triumph Industrial Supply and Production Metal Sawing and Processing and to expand the current facilities for Baytown Ace Industrial.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: Leading people to achieve their best is one of the hardest things you will ever do in life. It requires you to get involved in the challenging and personal parts of people's lives. If done correctly, it can be very fulfilling and rewarding.

I want to be sincerely involved in each and every employee's life. I believe there is no such thing as long-distance leading. I try hard to speak with each person in our business daily. It takes time, but I see my employees as family, not as profit centers.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: The truth is that it is always in tension. I believe tension is a great place to live and that the true challenge is to keep it from becoming a frustration for any parties involved. It took me quite a while to truly embrace that healthy conflict is necessary and healthy. I guess you could sum it up as a constant fight.

For more information, visit www.ace industrial.com or call (281) 427-9661.