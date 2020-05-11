Contractor completes civil work for module offloading facility

CIMA Services LP safely worked over 65,000 man-hours to help build a module offloading facility on the Gulf Coast.

CIMA Services LP recently helped construct a module offloading facility on the Gulf Coast. The purpose of CIMA's civil work was to help construct the docks that will offload modules, which are part of a multibillion-dollar plastics manufacturing facility.

CIMA's work consisted of importing approximately 80,000 tons of material to fill in the bay and support pile-driving operations, in addition to building a storage facility for the bi-level docks. The perimeter of the fill was then excavated to allow for pile installation and a sacrificial slab to support the beams. Approximately 6,000 cubic yards of concrete were poured to construct the multipurpose dock, barge dock and combination wand-closure walls. CIMA also installed StormceptorÂ® System structures and a boat ramp.

"This was a challenging project due to the design issues associated with it," said Matt CoVan of CIMA. "However, CIMA and the other parties involved worked together to find unique solutions. Through a high level of cooperation and coordination, we were able to meet the deadline for offloading."

CIMA's full construction specifics included:

Project completed in 15 months.

Estimated project value: $14 million.

CIMA's man-hours worked totaled 65,000.

Filled in bay to establish working surface.

Formed and poured barge dock.

Formed and poured multipurpose dock.

Constructed closure and combination walls.

Constructed storage yards for both docks (86,000 square feet).

Installed site's stormwater drainage system.

Constructed off-site area and boat ramp.

CIMA is also an industry leader in self-performing a wide variety of construction and environmentally sensitive projects. With over 50 years of combined industrial experience, CIMA is capable of performing civil, mechanical, coatings, structural erection, remediation, and waste and transportation services.

"It is our belief that our successes are due in large part to CIMA's philosophy of staffing complex projects with highly qualified personnel who offer direct project experience," CoVan said. "This philosophy is one of many key ingredients in CIMA's project success formula, which anticipates obstacles before they occur, resulting in efficient, compliant, safe and cost-effective projects."

CIMA employs a behavior-based safety program that utilizes tools such as job safety analysis and field observation of worker activity to ensure a work environment that promotes safe task performance.

When it comes to equipment, CIMA maintains an asset base of more than $8 million in specialized equipment, including track-mounted excavators, roll-off trucks and containers, vacuum trucks, dozers, loaders, backhoes, pressure washers, monitoring instrumentation and radiation survey equipment.

For more information, visit www.cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.