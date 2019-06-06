Conference features safety best practices, equipment, new tech

The 2019 WJTA Conference and Expo will be held Nov. 11-13 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. A day-long pre-conference short course will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, and the conference sessions and expo activities will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 12-13.

Organized by the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA), the conference/expo is the major academic conference, tradeshow and educational program for high-pressure waterjet technology, industrial/municipal cleaning and vacuuming, and related services.

"Our goal is to provide participants with the networking and tools to succeed in an evolving and challenging marketplace through educational programs, safety practices, equipment options, live demonstrations and opportunities to connect with high-level contacts," said Peter Wright, WJTA association manager.

As the major gathering for waterjet technology and industrial cleaning, the conference/expo provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and cooperation between industry sectors. Representatives involved in waterjet cutting and manufacturing technologies; waterblast cleaning and field services; coating removal and surface preparation; concrete removal; industrial and municipal vacuuming; vacuum excavation; drilling, tunneling and mining; rock cutting and demilitarization are invited to participate. The conference/expo also serves as a valuable platform for communication and cooperation among asset owners, contractors, suppliers, researchers and other stakeholders for the advancement of the industry.

The 2019 program features a full-day waterjet technology short course, educational sessions, live demonstrations, technical research and whitepaper presentations, product and equipment displays, and networking opportunities.

The pre-conference Basics and Beyond Short Course is designed to provide an applied introduction to the technology and practical applications of waterjets and related equipment. Taught by expert instructors, this course is intended for anyone with an interest in waterjet technology, ranging from first-time users and new employees to those seeking to increase their level of knowledge, including field techs, suppliers, support staff, engineers, marketing personnel, and potential new users.

Focused, half-hour educational sessions throughout the event offer another opportunity for participants to gain valuable knowledge that can improve their safety and bottom line.

The academic component of the conference/expo features leading engineers, researchers and business leaders sharing new developments, applications and theory, as well as practical case studies for the contractor and end user, during technical paper presentations.

WJTA's live equipment demonstrations have been an extremely popular part of the program for over 27 years. This year, participants will see cutting-edge equipment operating live and under pressure, showing the mechanics behind the operation and the safety practices necessary to prevent jobsite incidents.

Finally, a global exposition of new industrial waterjet/waterblast tools and equipment, trucks, ancillaries and service providers will be displayed in the exhibit hall. Leading manufacturers and contractors will display a range of heavy equipment as well as interactive, hands-on tooling setups.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.

