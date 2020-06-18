CL96 provides innovative industrial gas detection

Brian Sapp

Industrial gas detection requires continuous, effective equipment that provides flexibility to consumers. DOD Technologies provides a full product line of colorimetric gas detection equipment that ranges from 1-96 sample points, with over 100 detectable gases. These systems are uniquely modular and customizable to fit in various applications around the world. Primarily found in the semiconductor industry, clean rooms and pharmaceutical applications, the ChemLogic 96 (CL96) provides the highest level of safety and consistency available. One commonly overlooked feature of safety equipment is its impact on power consumption during its lifespan. With less than 3 amps of power consumption, this device will actually save significant money over its lifespan compared to similar models on the market.

The CL96 Point Continuous Monitor provides field-proven ChemLogic technology for the quick detection of low-level toxic and corrosive gases. It is the next generation of interference- free, low-maintenance colorimetric gas detection. This system is simple to install and utilizes .25-inch tubing to allow for easy upgrades of other obsolete sample-draw systems. Simply plug in your existing .25-inch sample tubing, and the device is ready for use. The CL96 can be configured in 16-point increments with 32 points per analyzer. Each point can be named and customized to ensure workers and safety personnel are notified of leaks in precise locations. This information is available on the screen of the CL96 and through the various output options to a safety-related control system.

Continual modifications to threshold limit values by OSHA and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health require lower detection levels in gas detection systems. Colorimetric detection methods provide significantly lower detectable limits than electrochemical or infrared sensors. The algorithm used to detect color change on the paper tape is aided by the sample method. The system draws the sample up to 400 feet and pulls it across the tape to remove puncture false alarms commonly found in other systems.

This new, innovative gas detection system enables customers to experience advanced technology at a lower initial investment and reduced cost of ownership. This system gives customers the ability to add a pyrolyzer option to individual analyzers, further expanding the ever-growing list of detectable gases. DOD has also recently added a cassette verification feature that checks the expiration of the cassette and verifies the cassette type with the calibration selected for the analyzer. The cassette verification feature prevents users from accidentally putting lives at risk by inserting the wrong cassette.

DOD has been manufacturing industrial gas detection systems since 2003. Each year, more large-scale manufacturers from around the world request the expertise of DOD's staff to build and integrate its systems into their facilities. Most of these manufacturers are major corporations in vital industries that continue to expand each year. The modulation and flexibility of the ChemLogic product line allow these customers to prepare for future projects and fabs without the concern of a significant initial investment. DOD's sales staff has combined experience of over 150 years in the gas detection industry and can work with customers to find the right product at the right price. In addition to manufacturing the ChemLogic product line, DOD also carries other popular brands to fully cover the gas detection market.

